Korean War veteran from Siloam Springs honored at Southside Elementary ceremony





SILOAM SPRINGS -- Pfc. Keith Anderson, formerly of Siloam Springs, was honored by the 625 Foundation on Sept. 25 at the Southside Elementary School library.

Anderson served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of F Company, 2nd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment. He was reported missing in action following fighting on July 31, 1950, near Chinju, South Korea. His company was defending the town of Chinju, and after the unit withdrew to new positions, he failed to report. He was never reported to be a prisoner of war, and his remains were never recovered. He was presumed dead on Dec. 31, 1953.

Southside's principal, Josh Killian, said the event was even more special because one of his teachers, Julie McCratic, was related to Anderson.

The 625 Foundation is a nonprofit founded by Sungyull Koo and his wife Changwha. The couple delivers presentations on the Korean War so it is not forgotten and aim to honor the sacrifices of Americans who participated in the conflict, said Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

Anderson's family came forward for the dedication, and McCratic brought her class to the library to witness the event.

"We're very blessed to honor Keith Anderson," Killian said. "And so, when we were setting up the day, it became even more special when we found out that Ms. McCratic, who teaches fourth grade literacy for us, is actually related to Mr. Anderson as well."

Sungyull and Changwha presented a plaque to Killian and had Marylin Krieger, one of McCratic's students, read the proclamation to the audience.

A second presentation was made by the Koos to librarian Krissi Beeks, who received a $5,033 donation for the Southside Library.

Sungyull Koo opened the presentation to questions from the students. One student asked about the Korean War, and Sungyull Koo explained how North Korea invaded South Korea and how the United States came to help.

"North Korea invaded the South because they wanted to conquer the South with their communist idea," Changwha Koo said. "You are not free to choose your own thing. You do not dream even your own dream. So communism is such a thing that you don't want to be in. That's why South Koreans fought back."

Changwha Koo said her family fled South Korea because they were Christians, and the communists would not allow Christians to live.

The Koos then offered the children Korean candies, and after the presentation was over, Sungyull Koo thanked Anderson's family for the sacrifice Keith Anderson made.



