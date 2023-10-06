Let’s Eat! | Pop-up bar haunts Fayetteville; Perisseia Coffeehouse in Siloam Springs; Oktoberfest comes to Bentonville; Chili championship in Prairie Grove

Whatever you do...
Let’s Eat!
Let’s Eat! | Pop-up bar haunts Fayetteville; Perisseia Coffeehouse in Siloam Springs; Oktoberfest comes to Bentonville; Chili championship in Prairie GroveHalloween pop-up bar haunts Fayetteville by Benjamin Collins | Today at 1:05 a.m.
Located in Fayettevilles Pinpoint, Nightmare on Block Street is a Halloween pop-up bar that serves up seasonally themed cocktails, a spooky atmosphere and even themed pinball throughout October. (Courtesy Photos/Nightmare on Block Street/Pinpoint)
Print Headline: Spooky Spirits
