Mvto for the memories, ‘Reservation Dogs’





As streaming series continue to differentiate themselves from television shows through smaller episode counts and a different pay structure for writers and actors, audiences are still trying to figure out what they want from digital distributors like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more. But I already know what I want ... more shows like "Reservation Dogs."

A few weeks back, I wrote a column on how FX won last summer's broadcast schedule. And one of the shows I praised most was "Reservation Dogs." I don't hesitate to declare it a perfect show. Not good. Not great. But flawless.

For newcomers

The series follows four teenagers living in Indian Territory just west of Arkansas in Oklahoma. And they actually filmed it there, too. None of that Georgia or Virginia pretending to be a different part of the South. Bear, Willie Jack, Cheese, and Elora have lost a close friend to suicide at the start of the show. And they're navigating, not just that grief, but the challenges of growing up, in most cases, without both parents around.

Across three seasons, I got to see them transition from truck-stealing delinquents to young adults who recognize the value of their American Indian community and work to support it. "Reservation Dogs" is packed with eccentric side characters, elders who act as guides for our young heroes, and even spirits of deceased community members who linger on to guide their living loved ones.

Achieving perfection

Watching the "Reservation Dogs" finale last week gave me time to reflect on what made it a perfect show. And one of the biggest contributions to that perfection comes from how committed the series was to its characters. Network shows get anywhere from 12-24 episodes a season, and they waste so much of that time.

But "Reservation Dogs" came in with just eight to 10 episodes a season and used every minute to the fullest in expanding these characters and their community. We watch Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) grow from being a selfish kid dealing with the loss of his best friend and his dad's abandonment to someone who learns to love himself and sees he has plenty of support within his people. It's a hard-won transition, with three seasons worth of life lessons beaten into him.

The show invests this much energy and growth into all of its characters. There's not one stagnant person in the bunch. Consider the reservation's cop, Big (Zach McClarnon). He's my favorite side character, and it would've been so easy to write him off as a cop stereotype. But we get several scenes dedicated to Big, from his interactions with a mythical woman known as the Deer Lady, steering him on the right moral path to the grief he carries around not being able to stop a drunken driver from killing herself in a crash.

The writers took time to ensure a background character like Big received just as much attention and growth as Bear or any of his friends. And I don't see that level of commitment to background characters in many shows.

I believe the next biggest contributor to this show's flawlessness comes from its commitment to Indigenous culture (we need more, and I'll touch on that later). "Reservation Dogs" is entirely unapologetic about its pledge to showcasing and honoring American Indian culture, and that gave the show such a unique identity.

So when the characters regularly chanted "Aho!" and explored the passing on of spiritual beliefs from one generation to the next, I was dialed in like nobody's business. I was fascinated as the show took time to cover everything from the abuses American Indians endured at the hands of our white ancestors to how these unbroken communities kept their tribal identities alive in 2023.

And they do this by pivoting from dramatic scenes of generational trauma to the funniest jokes and wackiest situations you couldn't even imagine. When it comes to addressing trauma, one of the most memorable scenes in the entire series is Hotki (Lily Gladstone), in jail, teaching Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) to pray and commune with the spirits of ancestors. It's one of the most breathtaking moments I've witnessed in television. And when it comes to side-splitting laughter, I don't think I've seen anything as bizarre as Big stumbling upon a cult of catfish philanderers in the woods. I laughed so hard my ribs hurt.

Woven through all the jokes, the drama, the character growth, and quiet moments of wisdom is an undiluted and hyper-focused spread of American Indian history. "Reservation Dogs" doesn't water its identity down, and that's the secret sauce. I'll have it every day and twice on Sunday.

More please

The Rez Dogs may have walked off into the sunset on co-creator Sterlin Harjo's terms (so rare a series gets to do that), but now is absolutely the time to strike when it comes to greenlighting more American Indian stories in film and television. "Reservation Dogs" was made with Indigenous actors and crews.

So ... more. Give me more, Hollywood! In November, "Reservation Dogs" co-creator Taika Waititi's next movie comes out. It's called "Next Goal Wins," and it focuses on a soccer team in American Samoa. You can bet Waititi will have Polynesian culture front and center in the film. And I can't wait to see it.













Tribal Officer Big (Zahn McClarnon) is often a source of comic relief in “Reservation Dogs,” the American Indian dramedy from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi which just wrapped up its third and final season.





