



Judy Blume, James Patterson and Michael Connelly are among 24 prominent writers who have raised more than $3 million to help PEN America open an office in Miami and expand it efforts to counter Florida's surge in book bannings in recent years. "What PEN America is doing in Florida is very important to us and our neighbors," Connelly, who spent part of his childhood in Florida, said Wednesday. "We have been astonished to see books ripped off the shelves and students forced into the middle of a fight they didn't ask for or deserve. All of us, especially those of us who make our living in the literary world, are called upon to defend against book bans and legislation that suppresses new voices." Other authors contributing money include Amanda Gorman, Nora Roberts, David Baldacci, Nikki Grimes, Suzanne Collins and Todd Parr. Connelly has pledged $1 million. He cited not just the cause of free expression but personal feelings about libraries, where he would cool off during muggy summer days in Fort Lauderdale. One librarian introduced him to a novel that changed his life, "To Kill a Mockingbird," a frequent target for censors. "If I didn't read that book I would not be writing books like 'The Lincoln Lawyer,'" Connelly said of his bestselling crime fiction novels, now adapted into a Netflix series.

Two days into Habitat for Humanity's annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Week Project, hosted by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, and the country legends were feeling the burn. "Well, we're sore," Yearwood said, laughing. "We're all here for the same reason, which is to help everybody have a roof over their head. So, it's a great cause. It's a great experience." This year, the project is held at a large-scale affordable housing neighborhood in Charlotte, N.C. Construction began on Sunday, coincidentally marking Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday. It was celebrated with a "Happy Birthday" sing-along for the former president currently in hospice care at home. "You learn several things" when working alongside the Carters," Yearwood said. "You learn that you better be working all the time -- if you look like you're standing there idle, President Carter will ask you if you need a job, if you need something to do." Brooks and Yearwood first became involved with Habitat for Humanity after Hurricane Katrina and were named Habitat Humanitarians in 2016. Yearwood says they've built alongside the Carters on every annual work project they've participated in, with the exception of this one. Yearwood also said she's working on new music, writing when the songs come to her, but there's no rush. "We got married almost 18 years ago to be together, to not be apart," she says. "So, whoever's touring the other one is there, whether they're on stage or not. So, we work together all the time."





Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood appear at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas on May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)





