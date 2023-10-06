Eddyline Kayaks

moves HQ to NWA

Eddyline Kayaks is moving its headquarters from Washington state to Siloam Springs and will also add local warehouse space to its operations there, the company said Thursday.

In a phone interview, Scott Holley, president and co-owner of Eddyline, said Siloam Springs is centrally located for national distribution of its kayaks, which are manufactured in Mexico. He called the city a hidden gem with a well trained and bilingual workforce.

"It's just a great location for us," Holley said.

Eddyline's new headquarters will be located in downtown Siloam Springs and the move is expected to be complete by December with about six employees expected to be added during its first year. The company is also leasing warehouse space on Waukesha Road, near the Siloam Springs Kayak Park.

RZC Investments, based in Bentonville, acquired a minority growth equity investment in Eddyline in 2022. RZC is the investment arm of The Runway Group, founded in 2017 by Steuart and Tom Walton, grandsons of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Eddyline Kayaks was founded in 1971.

-- John Magsam

White River Energy

forms new venture

White River Energy Corp., a Fayetteville-based oil and gas firm, said Thursday that it's formed White River Private Capital Management.

The parent company focuses on oil and gas exploration, production and drilling exploration. It has drilling operations on 34,000 acres of mineral leases in Louisiana and Mississippi.

White River Private Capital Management will use a hybrid public and private business model. Its first investor product is a $50 million limited partnership called White River Energy Partners I LP.

"This venture signifies not only just an avenue for growth for our company, but a commitment to generating value in a non-dilutive manner for our common stockholders while providing the opportunity for tax optimization and investment returns for our private investor partners," said Randy May, White River Energy Corp.'s chairman and chief executive.

Jay Puchir, the company's chief financial officer, said that he wasn't aware of any similar company that's used this business model "with its own structured financial product development and distribution team."

-- Serenah McKay

State index ends day

down by 6.36 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 833.81, down 6.36.

"Equities recovered in afternoon trading to close relatively unchanged as the materials and consumer staples sectors underperformed ahead of monthly payroll data due [this] morning," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.