NFL Week 5 Odds and Best Bets

Gilberto Manzano (4-0): Rams +5.5

Rams coach Sean McVay will likely unleash a creative game plan with wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to expose the Eagles struggling secondary. Philadelphia has allowed more than 350 total yards in three of its first four games of the season. There are concerns with Matthew Staffords hip injury, but the Rams have a balanced attack with the emergence of second-year running back Kyren Williams.

Matt Verderame (3-1): Chiefs -3.5

Its always a bit dangerous taking a road favorite, but Kansas City is in a unique position. Theyre 3–1 but the offense has sputtered at times, particularly last week when Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in an ugly 23–20 win. Expect Mahomes to come out angry, while facing the most blitz-happy defense in football. Meanwhile, look for the Chiefs defense to put a rush on Kirk Cousins. Kansas City ranks third in pressure rate while Minnesotas offensive line is 28th in pressure allowed. Its a recipe for Chris Jones having a big day, perhaps causing a turnover or two.

Craig Ellenport (3-1): Bengals -4.5

Lets see… the Bengals are 1-3, theyve scored a total of six points in their two road games this season and are on the road for a second straight week after a 27-3 loss at Tennessee – and theyre 4.5-point road favorites? Sounds crazy but heres the deal: This is a must-win game for a team that has been to the AFC title game two years in a row, against a Cardinals team that has played okay this season but is going nowhere. Arizonas defense is the most generous unit Cincinnati will have faced up to this point, so this is the ultimate example of a get-right game for the Bengals. Look at these teams on paper and its obvious which one is better. If they played a month from now, Id guess the line would be at least twice what it is here. The Bengals win this game by double digits.

Bill Enright (3-1): Jets +2.5

Typically, Id stay away from two garbage teams when making my pick but I did a double-take when I saw the Jets listed as underdogs against the bottom of the barrel Broncos. New York showed some juice against the Chiefs in Week 4 and if they can go punch-for-punch with the reigning Super Bowl champions, they can absolutely saddle the Broncos, even in Denver. Sean Payton gave the Jets and former Denver head coach-turned-New York offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett plenty of bulletin board material. I expect the Jets to play just as good if not better compared to Week 4 and hopefully Zach Wilson will carry over his strong performance against the Chiefs into Mile High on Sunday. Jets win this one outright, but for the Perfect 10 pick, Ill gladly take the points.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Jen Piacenti: (1-3) : Rams +5.5

This line has moved by a full point since opening, but lucky for us, SI Sportsbook locked in the value for us at +5.5. With Cooper Kupp likely coming back, Matt Stafford certainly has no shortage of weapons. The run game is solid with Kyren Williams, too. The Rams are 3-0-1 ATS this season. Meanwhile the Eagles nearly lost in overtime to the Commanders last week and are 2-1-1 ATS this year. The Eagles have allowed the fifth-most passing yards this season (1,116) and nine passing touchdowns, and Stafford has thrown for the second-most yards in the NFL this season (1,229). The Rams have allowed only 777 passing yards this year, and a mere three passing touchdowns. The Rams are at home, and they should be able to stay in this one.

Michael Fabiano (1-3): Colts -1.5

Ive lost the last two weeks betting games that I thought were too good to be true. Turns out, they werent! The line that sticks out to me this week is the Colts -1.5 against the Titans. This is the first game of the season where the Colts are a favorite, and theyre 2-2 against the spread after four weeks. Indianapolis is also a meager 1-5 ATS vs. the Titans in their last six meetings, and theyre 0-3 ATS against them at home. But those teams didnt have Anthony Richardson, and the Colts are due to cover. Ill take them -1.5.

Conor Orr (1-3): Panthers +8.5

I like a big Panthers defensive game here out of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and the chance that a plodding game plan in Bryce Youngs comfort zone keeps Carolina close enough to cover the spread. While the Panthers arent likely to hit their first win of the season just yet, they should be growing enough to cover and get themselves within a touchdown.

