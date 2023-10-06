NFL Week 5 Player Props to Target: Banking on Breece Hall

Week 5 promises to be a fun one with the potential returns of Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp, another London tilt, and Cowboys vs. 49ers in primetime on Sunday.

If you like to get in on the action, here are some player props I like based on early markets. Todays article features three quarterbacks and a pair of running backs that could offer sneaky value.

David Montgomery over 70.5 rushing yards (-125)

Last week we werent even sure Montgomery was going to play, and he ripped off 121 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns vs. the Packers. This weeks matchup is juicier vs. a Panthers defense that has allowed an average of 120 rushing yards per game to the position this season. Add to that the fact that the Lions are favored by 10.5 and the game script puts Monty in a position to exceed this prop.

Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Breece Hall over 60.5 rushing yards (-120)

There are a few reasons to be optimistic about Hall this weekend. First and foremost, he is no longer on a snap count. In addition, the Broncos are allowing an average of 153 rushing yards per game. Remember in Week 1 when Hall broke off an 83-yard run vs. the Bills? I can easily see that happening again Sunday.

Brock Purdy to throw an interception (+125)

I know, I know. Purdy hasnt thrown a pick this year, but this Dallas defense is going to be a lot tougher than San Franciscos first four opponents (Steelers, Rams, Giants, Cardinals). Dallas 10 takeaways, which include seven interceptions, are second only to the Bills. I like the plus money action here.

Zach Wilson over 8.5 rushing yards (-120)

I am in on Wilson this week vs. a soft Denver defense. Not only does WIlson have a big arm, he also has some mobility. WIlson was able to gain 36 yards vs. a tough Dallas pass rush in Week 2 and he just gained 14 vs. the Chiefs on Sunday. Denver is allowing opposing QBs an average of 12 rushing yards per game, but overall they are allowing a whopping 176 rushing yards per game. Wilson will be looking to build on his strong performance last week, and we will see more of his athleticism.

Daniel Jones over 36.5 rushing yards (-120)

Its their only hope. Truly. This Giants team is so lost, but the one thing that has been constant is Jones trying to make plays with his legs. Jones has averaged 43 rushing yards per game this year, and he has exceeded this prop in three of four games. The Dolphins have allowed the ninth-most rushing yards this season, and with Saquon Barkley likely to be sitting out yet another contest, I like the over here for Jones.