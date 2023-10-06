Police beat: NLR police arrest teen in shooting

NLR police arrest teen in shooting

North Little Rock police on Wednesday evening arrested a 14-year-old who faces felony battery charges in a shooting that left two people wounded, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding at 4:48 p.m. to a report of a shooting near 1708 N. Poplar St. were told that a suspect in the shooting, later identified as Jashawn Heard, 14, of North Little Rock, was fleeing on foot.

One victim, Corderius Hudson, was shot in the calf and lower back, while another, Archie Stewart, was sitting on his porch nearby when a stray round passed through both of his legs.

Police arrested Heard near the intersection of 18th and Cyprus streets, and Heard told police that he had "a pistol or something" in his pants, the report states. Officers located a rifle chambered in .300 Blackout with the stock removed stuffed down Heard's pants.

Heard told police "he started shooting at me first," the report states. It wasn't clear from the report who Heard was referring to.

Police booked Heard on two counts of felony first-degree battery at the Pulaski County jail. Heard pleaded innocent to both counts Thursday, court records show.