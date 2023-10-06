No finger-pointing

FAYETTEVILLE -- KJ Jefferson had the opportunity last Saturday and this week to air complaints about a sluggish offense and point his finger at whatever problems the University of Arkansas is experiencing through a 2-3 start.

The third-year team captain and record-breaking quarterback took the high road, spreading the responsibility around for the issues that plagued the Razorbacks during a seven-sack, 174-yard performance in a 34-22 loss to Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas.

The offensive line, tight ends, backs, receivers and himself all share the responsibility for why the new offense coordinated by Dan Enos ranks last in the SEC and 103rd nationally with 342.2 yards per game.

Jefferson said he had to do a better job making sure everyone was aware of protection calls and so on.

"It's pretty frustrating at times, of course, knowing that we have a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball," Jefferson said. "When things aren't going our way, it kind of gets frustrating at times, but it's football.

"It's a roller coaster, so the main thing is we want to take control of the roller coaster and stay level-headed, stay neutral and make sure we bring everybody close together. Staying together is the main part when we hit adverse situations, just coming together as a team and bonding as one."

Jefferson's senior season has not gone as planned in terms of team wins or offensive production, but if there's one thing that could spur him it could be a return near home.

Jefferson will have loads of support when the Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) take on No. 16 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Ole Miss campus in Oxford, Miss., is a 30-mile drive from his hometown of Sardis, Miss.

"It means a lot ... a little homecoming for me, going back to the state of Mississippi," Jefferson said on Wednesday's "Sam Pittman Live" radio show. "I've got a lot of friends and family that have never seen me play before coming out to support me on Saturday. It's always a shootout versus Ole Miss. It's always an electric atmosphere and always a great game."

Jefferson had a big game the last time the Razorbacks traveled to Ole Miss, accounting for 411 total yards and six touchdowns in a 52-51 loss. The Razorbacks went for a game-winning 2-point conversion after scoring a touchdown on the final play of regulation on Jefferson's 9-yard pass to Warren Thompson. Jefferson's 2-point conversion pass for Treylon Burks sailed high, sealing the Rebels' wild win as one of the few un-made plays for the sophomore quarterback.

Jefferson broke two Arkansas records held by Matt Jones last week as he reached 78 combined touchdowns and 8,408 total yards. The milestones were not celebrated in the postgame locker room after the loss to the Aggies.

"I feel really blessed and honored to be in the record books amongst great guys that were ahead of me," Jefferson said on Pittman's radio show. "Just being able to go out there and put my best foot forward and trust in my teammates to make plays and also myself make plays."

The Razorbacks feel Jefferson will be similarly motivated for Saturday's night game.

"I mean he's obviously played some good games, but that one certainly sticks out," Pittman said. "We're trying to invite anybody that is either like second cousins or anybody like that this week. Anybody who he's half-related [to him].

"But seriously it was one of his better games, going back home. Everybody needs motivation. We try to do that as well. But a man who has inner motivation plays a lot better than if he's trying to get it externally from a coach or something like that. Everybody has to have a reason and certainly he had his a couple of years ago, and we hope he does again."

Jefferson said he was trying to wrangle 20-plus tickets from teammates to accommodate the requests made to him.

Defending Jefferson, a passer with a big, accurate arm and a tackle-breaking 6-3, 247-pound runner, is always the top priority for an opposing defense.

"I think he gets bigger every year," Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin said. "I mean, this guy is so hard to bring down, and so challenging to play against. He always brings his great game against us also.

"We've got to tackle really well, got to cover because he makes so many plays out of rhythm by scrambling, and he has really good vision downfield and good accuracy."

Ole Miss safety Trey Washington said he's seen growth in Jefferson.

"I think over the past two or three years he's gotten better at reading defenses and executing the pass game," Washington said. "He's become a real threat through the air, too."

Arkansas has struggled this season to produce a consistent run game and Jefferson has been sacked 15 times in the past three games and 18 times total.

"On the offensive side, it does get frustrating at times," Jefferson said. "But as long as we keep our heads and keep chopping away, it's going to eventually start falling in our favor."

Jefferson and Pittman were both asked about Enos this week.

"I mean, obviously we have to get better as a team and all those things, but working with him has been enjoyable," Pittman said. "And I think we're all a little bit, including him, we're frustrated that we're not having more explosive plays and things of that nature. But working with him has been fantastic, and we're continuing to try to improve every week."

Jefferson said things have been "going good" with Enos.

"Coach Enos is a very intelligent guy," he said. "He comes up with different schematics week in and week out. He's just an intelligent guy, great coach. He brings a sense of urgency to the team and the offensive side of the ball, and he emphasizes details a lot.

"He's been around great teams and great players, and he knows our level of talent and what type of team we have on the offensive side of the ball. He just expects greatness from us each and every time we step out on the field."