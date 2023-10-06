BASKETBALL

WNBA to expand

Joe Lacob's love and support of women's basketball dates back nearly three decades to when he became one of the original investors in the former American Basketball League. It became one of his first big sports ventures after watching Tara VanDerveer lead the Americans to a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Now, after years of hoping and planning, the WNBA is finally coming to the bay. Lacob is spearheading the operation and happy to do his part, along with everyone else within the Warriors, to build the game. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the expansion team will begin play in the San Francisco Bay Area for the 2025 season. Engelbert has faced constant questions about when the league would expand, to which she would reply when the time was right. The WNBA, which started in 1997, currently has 12 teams.

New facility for Phoenix

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia announced on Thursday he's spending upwards of $100 million to build a dedicated practice facility for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and a downtown campus for Suns and Mercury employees. Ishbia has wasted little time making his imprint on the franchise after spending roughly $4 billion to acquire the Suns and Mercury from the embattled Robert Sarver. In just eight months, he's added 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal via trade, reworked the team's local television package and revamped the arena's concessions options. Now Ishbia's focus is on a new 123,000-square-foot (11,400-square-meter) development that includes space for company offices and more than 58,000 square feet (5,400 square meters) solely dedicated to the Mercury practice facility.

Hamby files suit vs. Aces

Dearica Hamby filed a gender discrimination complaint last week against the WNBA and the Las Vegas Aces, saying her former team and its coach, Becky Hammon, retaliated against her after she informed them she was pregnant. Hamby filed the complaint with the Nevada Equal Rights Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday. The complaint said that the franchise created an "abusive and hostile" work environment for Hamby last year before trading her to the Los Angeles Sparks in the offseason. That came after Hamby told the team she was pregnant with her second child.

FOOTBALL

Giants' RT apologizes

Second-year right tackle Evan Neal apologized to New York Giants fans on Thursday for calling them fair-weathered because they booed his performance Monday night. "I am wrong for lashing out at the fans who are just as passionate and frustrated as I am," Neal wrote Thursday on X, formerly Twitter. "I let my frustrations in my play and desire to get the best of me. I had no right to make light of anyone's job and I deeply regret the things I said." Neal also said he apologized to his teammates for being a distraction in a season in which the Giants (1-3) have failed to live up to expectations. Neal said he was booed by fans at MetLife Stadium Monday during a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants allowed 11 sacks in the game. On Wednesday, Neal called those fans fair-weather.

Helmet for deaf players debuts

AT&T and Gallaudet University have developed a football helmet for players who are deaf or hard of hearing and communicate using American Sign Language. The company and Washington-based school for students who are deaf or hard of hearing unveiled the new technology Thursday. It allows a coach to call a play on a tablet from the sideline that then shows up visually on a small display screen inside the quarterback's helmet. Gallaudet, which competes in Division III, was cleared by the NCAA to use the helmet in its game on Saturday at home against Hilbert. The final product is the result of almost two years of communication between the team and AT&T, which came up with the concept as a way to close the inclusion gap for the Deaf community with its 5G network.

HOCKEY

Kings' Kaliyev suspended

Los Angeles right winger Arthur Kaliyev was suspended for four games -- two preseason and two regular season -- without pay Thursday for kneeing Anaheim's Chase De Leo. The incident occurred early in the second period during Tuesday's preseason game in Los Angeles. Kaliyev was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for kneeing. Kaliyev will forfeit $9,314 under the NHL collective bargaining agreement based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund. The 22-year-old had 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 56 games last season. He's eligible to return for the Oct. 17 game at Winnipeg.

MOTOR SPORTS

Deegan promoted to Xfinity

Hailie Deegan will make the move to NASCAR's second-tier Xfinity Series next season in a multi-year deal with AM Racing announced Thursday. The 22-year-old Californian is the only woman competing full-time at NASCAR's national level and has spent the last three seasons in the Truck Series. Deegan has been in the Ford Performance development program since 2020 and Ford has entered her in a variety of different disciplines, including the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, the ARCA Series and trucks. She's now getting her promotion to the next level and has backing from Ford, as well as new sponsors Airbox and Viva Tequila Seltzer.

GOLF

Hadley leads in Jackson

Chesson Hadley played bogey-free Thursday in the Sanderson Farms Championship and posted an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in his latest bid to secure his PGA Tour card. This is the third consecutive year Hadley has been on the bubble to finish among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup. At least now he has time on his side, and faith in swing that he tweaked at the start of the year. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) is tied for 27th after a 4-under 68. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) is tied for 65th after a 2-under 70. Zack Fischer (Benton) posted a 2-over 74.

Kim on top in Texas

Hyo Joo Kim took the first-round lead Thursday in The Ascendant LPGA in The Colony, Texas, breaking away at Old American with a back-nine birdie run in a 7-under 64. Kim, the 28-year-old South Korean player ranked No. 7 in the world, had a two-stroke lead over Azahara Munoz of Spain, Sofia Garcia of Paraguay and Yu-Sang Hou of Taiwan. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) turned in a 1-over 72. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) posted a 3-over 74. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 5-over 76.

Fire at Ryder Cup course

A large fire in a temporary hospitality structure at the Marco Simone club outside Rome that hosted the Ryder Cup last weekend was quickly brought under control, organizers of golf's biggest team event said Thursday, adding that nobody was injured "A fire was reported in one of the temporary hospitality structures to the right of the first fairway at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club earlier this afternoon," Ryder Cup Europe said in a statement. "Local fire crews were called to the scene at 5:07 p.m. local time and quickly brought the blaze under control. Nobody was injured in the incident and the fire did not spread beyond the hospitality structure. There was no damage to the golf course or any other structure. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated."

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, left, is greeted by San Francisco Mayor London Breed after an WNBA expansion franchise for the San Francisco Bay Area was announced at Chase Center in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The team will begin play in the 2025 season. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)



From left, Golden State Warriors CEO Joe Lacob, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Warriors Co-Executive Chairman Peter Guber hold a basketball together after an WNBA expansion franchise for the San Francisco Bay Area was announced at Chase Center in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The team will begin play in the 2025 season. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)



WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announces an expansion franchise for the San Francisco Bay Area at Chase Center in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The team will begin play in the 2025 season. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)



From left, Golden State Warriors CEO Joe Lacob, Warriors Co-Executive Chairman Peter Guber and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert answer questions after an expansion franchise for the San Francisco Bay Area was announced at Chase Center in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The team will begin play in the 2025 season. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

