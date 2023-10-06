100 years ago

Oct. 6, 1923

DE QUEEN -- Acting upon information received Monday morning, Sheriff William B. Wallace and Deputy Cecil Ladd went to Pond Creek east of Horatio and found part of the makings of a still. They brought in some barrels and several fruit jars. A white man named Donkey was arrested and released on a bond of $500.

50 years ago

Oct. 6, 1973

HOT SPRINGS -- Union and company officials Friday saw no immediate settlement to a "wildcat" strike that has closed the Featherlite Manufacturing Co. plant here since Tuesday. The walkout started over the firing of three men, who some workers said were told to go home by a supervisor Monday afternoon after they claimed there was not enough work available when they reported to work. Under agreement with the plant, when there is not sufficient work for employees, those not needed are allowed to go home and draw their pay. However, Local 6794 of the United Steel Workers of America claimed the timecards of the three men were pulled and they were dismissed. When the plant would not rehire then, the 700 union employees walked out.

25 years ago

Oct. 6, 1998

More than a thousand newly hired workers will spill into rural Arkansas starting Thursday, knocking on doors and jotting down addresses in the first wave of preparations for census 2000. April 1, 2000 -- Census Day -- is only 1 year, five months and 25 days away, and at the U.S. Census Bureau the wheels are turning ever faster in anticipation of the big event. That means about 4,200 new part-time jobs in Arkansas, where in normal years no one works for the Census Bureau because the local regional office is in Kansas City, Kan. In the past month, 11 field offices have opened across the state, from Harrison to Texarkana. To date they've hired 1,363 people for six to eight weeks of verifying addresses in rural areas.

10 years ago

Oct. 6, 2013

Even as the rain started to pour Saturday morning, Tinessa Bryant wasn't fretting. Inside the Bryant BBQ food truck with her husband, Hubert, and two other workers, Tinessa Bryant coordinated operations, bundling savory brisket, seasoning fries and shoveling barbecue nachos for a growing crowd on Main Street. Rain or no rain, she said, people are still hungry. "Last year, the weather was horrible. It was raining and it was cold," Tinessa Bryant said. "At least it's warm now. I don't think it'll keep people away." Bryant's stand, which sets up in Little Rock's Mabelvale Plaza during the week, was one of 25 food vendors on hand for the city's third annual Main Street Food Truck Festival on Saturday. The event, put on by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, involved more than just food in its effort to entice people into the heart of the city to see the progress in revitalizing a once-vibrant area.