PB faces big bout vs. Mills

Two of the top teams in the 5A-Central face off tonight in a game with conference title implications.

Pine Bluff High School hosts Mills University Studies at Jordan Stadium at 7 p.m.

Pine Bluff (5-1, 4-0 in 5A Central) has won five straight games after last week's 20-14 road win at Beebe. Head coach Micheal Williams said the Zebras are battle-tested after grinding out a close game.

"We've been into two tight games like that last year, and we didn't pull out either one," Williams said. "Mills being one of them that we lost on a last-second field goal. We had an opportunity to beat them right there in the quarter, but our kids weren't used to closing out games. Now, we were able to close out a game that's a tight game, and I think that's going to help us in the future."

Mills (5-1, 3-1) fell 34-28 last week at Maumelle, leaving Pine Bluff and Robinson as the last two teams in the 5A-Central without a conference loss.

The Comets won their first two conference games comfortably but have found themselves in tight battles the past two weeks. Mills quarterback Achilles Ringo threw a touchdown pass in the final seconds to beat White Hall two weeks ago. Last week, Mills rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to tie the game with Maumelle only to have the Hornets score the game-winning touchdown with 2:01 to play.

Williams said Maumelle didn't do anything special against Mills. The Hornets just executed.

"Maumelle did the same thing against us," Williams said. "We just executed a little bit better than they did on that night. That's why we always say any given night, any team can win. That's why we don't take anything for granted."

Mills needed overtime at home last year to beat Pine Bluff, 19-18. Although the Comets remain one of the best teams in the conference, the Zebras appear to be much improved and have eyes on a potential conference championship and playoff run.

This game marks the start of a challenging final stretch of conference games for Pine Bluff. The Zebras' two remaining home games are against last year's top two teams, which flank back-to-back road games against potential playoff teams White Hall and Morrilton. Pine Bluff cruised through its first three conference games before surviving an upset bid last week in Beebe.

Both teams feature a dangerous passing attack with talented quarterbacks and receivers. Pine Bluff quarterback Landon Holcomb has Arkansas commit Courtney Crutchfield and Missouri commit Austyn Dendy. Ringo has already surpassed 2,000 yards this season with targets such as Watson Chapel transfer Akyell Madison.

Williams said Pine Bluff's defenders need to just be themselves Friday.

"We got the best defense in the state," Williams said. "So, if they just be themselves, we won't have to worry about Ringo or Madison or any of those guys. If they just be themselves, play like they play and play like they play every day when they play against us in practice. They playing against the best offense in the state in practice every day. So, if they play like themselves, they fine."