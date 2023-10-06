PB officer hurt when vehicle hit by gunfire

A Pine Bluff police officer was injured after the patrol vehicle which the officer occupied was struck by gunfire at an apartment complex at 4001 Old Warren Road about 4:22 p.m. Thursday.

The officer, whom police have not yet identified, sustained minor injuries in the incident at Camelot Apartments but was not shot, according to a news release by police Sgt. Deshawn Bennett.

Detectives arrested Quantarious Sission, 24, and identified Chaderious Avery, 26, as a second suspect in connection to the shooting. Police have accused Sission and Avery of attempted capital murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons, terroristic act and engaging in a violent criminal act.

Sission was apprehended near Camelot Apartments by Pine Bluff and state police, as well as Jefferson County sheriff's deputies. Avery is described as a Black male, 5-feet-11 with brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is 4001 Old Warren Road, Apt. 12.

Police say Avery should be considered armed and dangerous.

"This is an active investigation, and all leads are being pursued by detectives," Bennett wrote. "No other information is available at this time."

Other vehicles parked at the complex were damaged by gunshots. Crime scene technicians could be seen detecting shell casings across a parking lot between two of the buildings. At least 26 shell casings were counted with evidence markers on the parking lot.

The incident occurred on the third anniversary of the shooting death of Pine Bluff Police Det. Kevin D. Collins, who was slain in a shootout at a motel on North Blake Street with a person wanted in connection to a homicide in Georgia.

Cameron Williams, who lives at Camelot Apartments, said he heard the shots fired but did not see what led up to the incident.

"It was quiet," Williams said. "With the police officers living here, it's been a nice neighborhood."

Camelot Apartments was the site of a homicide on Oct. 10, 2021, when Norris Perry Jr., a 22-year-old college student, was found shot to death following an altercation involving a woman. Stephen Washington, then 67, was charged with first-degree murder in March 2022.

Anyone with information regarding Thursday's incident is asked to call the Pine Bluff police detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.