Pea Ridge Fire Department offers smoke detectors for free thanks to grant from Arkansas Fire Protection Service Board

PEA RIDGE -- New homes have smoke detectors hardwired in, according to Fire Chief Clint Bowen, who recently announced the department has received 250 smoke detectors to place in homes that lack them.

"People can call and request smoke detectors, and we'll come out and put them up in their homes," Bowen said. "We'll identify the best places and install them as a service to our customers."

"We don't want to leave anybody out," he said. The smoke detectors were received as part of a grant from the Arkansas Fire Protection Service Board.

Bowen said that smoke detectors should be placed in every bedroom and every hallway.

He explained that hot gases and smoke rise so the smoke detectors are placed on the ceiling to detect and then alert the people in the house so they have time to get out.

"Our furniture we have nowadays gives off many gasses that are actually a form of cyanide. A lot of people will die in their sleep," he said, adding that he hopes many people have learned through education that has been going on in the schools for years to stay low and feel a door before opening it.

"We're a public service," he said. "And the smoke detectors go right along with that."

He added: "What I don't want to do is leave out folks who were originally here and established homes before this code existed or was enforced."

The smoke detectors have a lithium battery that is good for 10 years, he said.

To schedule getting smoke detectors installed, call 479-451-1111. Bowen said if there is not an answer, leave a message.