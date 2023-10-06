RAZORBACKS REPORT: Hogs use linebacker depth to remain explosive





FAYETTEVILLE -- After going almost exclusively with linebackers Chris "Pooh" Paul and Jaheim Thomas in back-to-back games against BYU and LSU, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Travis Williams gave reserves Jordan Crook, Antonio Grier and Brad Spence solid work last week against Texas A&M.

The threesome combined for two of the Razorbacks' three takeaways, with Grier recovering a muffed mesh between quarterback Max Johnson and running back Le'Veon Moss, and Spence pouncing on a Johnson fumble forced by Crook.

"I think we figured out that we can't play an extreme amount of reps in a row with any of our linebackers, which is not a negative," Coach Sam Pittman said. "It's just we play better if we're able to play faster and harder like anybody would.

"Obviously Jaheim is a guy that's probably our most consistent right now. But I like where Grier's coming. He's finally healthy. That certainly helps us.

"Spence I think played 11 plays the other day in big personnel, 12 personnel. And of course Crook is a guy who's playing anywhere from 11 to 20 plays a game."

Paul has recovered from a training camp injury and a half-game suspension for targeting to rack up 34 tackles, second on the team behind Thomas' 48.

"That's just keeping us fresher out there with Pooh and Jaheim out there," Pittman said. "But I have liked the progress. We have gotten takeaways this year, we just need to continue to do that. But I like the progress of that linebacking group."

Where's Dom?

Junior Dominique Johnson has worked in both the running back and tight ends groups this week as the coaching staff looks for ways to get more physicality at tight end with Luke Hasz out with a broken collarbone.

"We have some '20' packages where we can have availability of him playing at the tight end position," Coach Sam Pittman said. "We experimented two or maybe three years ago when we got a running back hurt. He came in and did such a wonderful job. We are looking at that in some situations.

"I just want to make sure that we all know that he hasn't moved to tight end permanently. We are looking in some 20 package where he could be in a tight end position, if that makes sense."

Johnson responded to a brief move to tight end in 2021 by winning the starting tailback job away from Trelon Smith and leading the Razorbacks with seven rushing touchdowns and 7.5 yards per carry.

"Dom is one of those guys that is always going to put the team first," tight end Nathan Bax said.

"Like I said, he's going to embrace it and take it step by step. He's done a good job doing it at running back and now at tight end. He's doing a good job doing both."

Nutt relates

Former Arkansas Coach Houston Nutt said he can relate to the Razorbacks and Coach Sam Pittman, who are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

"I know there's some hard times right now," Nutt said at Wednesday's Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club lunch. "Nobody feels what Coach Pittman is feeling better than I do. I know what he feels. He wants to win so bad and it's hard, especially when the noise will get loud.

"It's not easy going on the road. [But there's] nothing like beating Hotty Toddy [Ole Miss]."

Nutt credited Pittman for embracing the state and the players and for his quick rebuild in 2021.

"He did a good job," Nutt said. "There's nothing like when you beat Texas and Texas A&M. We saw that. It's the greatest feeling in the world when you beat those teams back to back. You get momentum. You win a bowl game. It helps."

But, Nutt added, "The bottom line, as Coach [Frank] Broyles used to tell me all the time ... 'I pay you to win.' "

Nutt spoke to what Pittman must be going through.

"You're just looking for that feeling," he said. "There's only one dose of medicine. There's only one way to spell fun and that's W-I-N."

Lane's game

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman credited Lane Kiffin, his counterpart at Ole Miss, with having the personality to engage with people and have fun on social media.

"He's great at it," Pittman said. "I look at Coach Kiffin in that as ... he just doesn't care. I don't know. I can't speak for the man, but I mean if somebody says something he'll come right back on. I bet it don't bother him an ounce.

"If he wants to make a joke on there about something ... He has a special gift on there that I don't think it bothers him.

"Obviously, I wish I had that same ability. I don't. I respect how he handles all that. He takes some jabs and things of that nature, but I think it's all in good nature though."

Big boots

Arkansas punter Max Fletcher launched several long punts against Texas A&M, including a career-long 64-yarder, which Coach Sam Pittman said a result of him telling the sophomore to let it loose rather than try to angle punts out of bounds or take something off of them to allow the team's gunners to be better in place. Texas A&M's Ainais Smith had an 82-yard touchdown return after a 61-yard punt, plus a 43-yard return after his 64-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Pittman said the Razorbacks knew Smith was a dangerous return man.

"You tell Max to kick it out of bounds, or you tell him to take something off," Pittman said. "We've all seen taking something off don't work. That's not his deal. So, I went back and just said 'Hey, Max, kick the damn thing as far as you can kick it. We'll cover it. Put it in the zone, don't put it in the middle of the field.' Things of that nature.

"And it stung us ... the other night. We're going to look into, if we feel like we've got a dangerous guy back there, looking to kick it out of bounds."

Call crew

The SEC Network crew assigned to the game is composed of Tom Hart on play by play, former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic as color analyst and Alyssa Lang as sideline reporter.

Window movement

Sam Pittman was in favor of reducing the number of days of the open NCAA transfer portal, which was dropped from 60 days to 45 days this week.

"If it's up to me, I'd take it down to lower than that, but I think it's headed in the right direction," Pittman said. "I think kids know if they're going to transfer during the season, let alone having to have a month to decide. I think you're asking for some problems, especially if they go home and they're away from us on campus."





