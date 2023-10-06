Settlement unlikely in lawsuit against Arkansas State Police officials from man injured by bean bag round, filings say

Reaching a settlement in a Little Rock man's lawsuit against Arkansas State Police officials appears to be "unlikely," an attorney for the plaintiff said in a recent court filing.

Don Lloyd Cook, 61, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas in 2022 after he was struck in the face with a police bean bag round during a 2020 George Floyd protest outside the Arkansas Capitol.

The projectile caused serious injuries to Cook's head and jaw for which Cook underwent emergency surgery. Cook was later arrested at his home in July 2021 on a misdemeanor offense of obstructing governmental operations tied to the protest. However, the charge ultimately was dismissed under a pretrial diversion agreement.

Cook, a lawyer, told reporters at a June 2022 news conference that he attended the Capitol protest because he felt he "needed to be there as a citizen."

A jury trial has been scheduled for the week of Jan. 22, 2024.

In a status report filed with the court on Sept. 29, Cook's attorney, Michael Laux, wrote that parties in the case had not scheduled a settlement conference.

"Settlement prospects appear unlikely," Laux wrote.

He added the plaintiff had suggested a settlement conference be scheduled but defendants had "strongly declined."

Earlier in September, Laux filed a motion to dismiss from the lawsuit five unnamed state police officials, whom the complaint identified as John Does 1-5.

The other defendants are State Police Corporal Ryan Wingo, the officer who fired the bean bag projectile that struck Cook, Captains Jeff Sheeler and John Joe and former State Police Director Col. William Bryant.

In their own status report filed Sept. 28, attorneys with the Arkansas attorney general's office who are representing the defendants wrote, "The parties have not engaged in any formal settlement conferences." Like Laux, they wrote that a settlement "currently is unlikely."

Attorneys for the defendants filed a motion for summary judgment the same day. Among other arguments, they claimed the law enforcement officials were entitled to qualified immunity on each of Cook's claims.

The Legal Information Institute of Cornell Law School defines qualified immunity as "a type of legal immunity that protects a government official from lawsuits alleging that the official violated a plaintiff's rights, only allowing suits where officials violated a 'clearly established' statutory or constitutional right."

"Corporal Ryan Wingo did not use excessive force against Cook, and even if he did, there was no case law that squarely governs the circumstances here," attorneys for the state wrote. "Thus, Cook's alleged right was not clearly established, and Corporal Wingo is thus entitled to qualified immunity."