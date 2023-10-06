Several teams needing victories Saturday

Interesting that Greg Sankey, the SEC commissioner, is attending the Oklahoma-Texas game this weekend, but not a negative since he's probably just getting a feel for the two schools who will join his league next year.

There will be a learning curve for the Sooners and Longhorns as they have ruled the roost in the Big 12.

The headliner game of the week is Alabama at Texas A&M, but there are four more SEC games with three teams getting the first off weekend of the season and one nonconference game.

Probably led the picks more with heart than head last week, picking Arkansas in an upset of Texas A&M but still finished 6-2 to bring the season total to 48-10.

Here's this week's picks:

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Common sense, logic and the 11.5-point spread say pick the Rebels, who are coming off a huge win over LSU, who a week earlier beat the Razorbacks. Arkansas tweaked its offensive line after giving up 15 tackles for losses against Texas A&M and KJ Jefferson had almost no time to find receivers or run against the Aggies. The Rebels have a powerful, balanced offense and they are home. Ole Miss 35-31

Arkansas State at Troy

Since settling on a quarterback, the Red Wolves are riding a three-game win streak and a win Saturday would be especially nice as Coach Butch Jones is the featured speaker at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday. It won't be easy, though, as the Men of Troy's two losses were against Kansas State and undefeated James Madison, which is averaging 33 points per game and leads the nation in sacks. This one might go down to the final possession, but the edge goes to the home team. Troy 38-35

Alabama at Texas A&M

These two are currently tied for first in the SEC West with two wins each and both are 4-1 overall. The Crimson Tide were beaten by undefeated and No. 3-ranked Texas and the Aggies lost to 4-0 Miami. which is No. 17. It will be a very intimidating crowd and Aggies offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will be using every play he is allowed and he may have total freedom because Coach Jimbo Fisher wants this one bad. Still believing in the GOAT. Alabama 31-24

Vanderbilt at Florida

The Gators are coming off a sound whipping by Kentucky and will looking for payback. The Commodores are in a four-game losing streak, mainly because of their defense. The Swamp is never an easy place to play. Florida 31-17

Kentucky at Georgia

It is time for the Bulldogs to prove they are worthy of being ranked No. 1 this season and not because they are the two-time defending champions. The undefeated Wildcats are better than their No. 20 ranking. Most people seem to think the SEC is a little down this season, and so far they have proved the naysayers right. Still, the king of the hill is going to kick it into gear on offense soon, maybe Saturday. Georgia 35-28

LSU at Missouri

Huge test for the undefeated Tigers even though they are catching the visiting Tigers coming off a hard loss to Ole Miss. The edge goes to LSU because of its quarterback and receiving corps, who are unstoppable and have to be because this is not a LSU typical defense, which is allowing more than 30 points per game on average. It may be a shootout. LSU 49-42

Western Michigan at Mississippi State

The Bulldogs need this one to stop the bleeding of a three-game losing streak. Why Coach Zach Arnett abandoned the Air Raid offense with a veteran Air Raid quarterback (he's run it his whole life) is anyone's guess. Mississippi State 27-17