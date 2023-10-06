Sheridan takes win streak to Little Rock

Riding a two-game winning streak, the Sheridan Yellowjackets head north for a stiffer test.

The Yellowjackets will face the Little Rock Catholic Rockets at 7 tonight at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Sheridan (2-3, 2-2 in 6A-East) has won back-to-back games after last week's 27-23 win against Sylvan Hills.

Catholic (3-2, 2-2) returns home this week after a 21-14 road loss at West Memphis.

After going undefeated in the regular season last year, the Rockets have seemingly taken a step back. Still, one-possession losses on the road to West Memphis and Benton are nothing of which to be ashamed. This Catholic team is still dangerous, not to mention undefeated at home.

Rockets junior Jackson England leads Catholic's offense. West Memphis held the dual-threat quarterback to 192 passing yards and 41 rushing yards last week, but he had a big game two weeks ago against Searcy. England completed 26 of 28 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 62 yards and three touchdowns.

Other than the Benton game, Catholic's defense has mostly kept opposing offenses under control. Sheridan quarterback Brady Dillon is coming off a 318-yard performance with three touchdown passes to Jackson Bourne, who finished with 173 yards, but scoring against the Rockets should prove more challenging. They held the Yellowjackets to 7 points last year.

DeWitt at Crossett

DeWitt (6-0, 4-0 in 4A-8) heads south Friday for a big conference matchup with Crossett (3-2, 2-1). DeWitt is coming off a 45-28 win against Hamburg, while Crossett fell 49-42 to Warren.

The Dragons are off to their best start to a season this century. If they can survive this road test, their home game next week against Warren could be a clash of undefeated teams which may decide the 4A-8 title. DeWitt senior Justin Ross is coming off a big day against Hamburg in which he caught two touchdown passes on offense while intercepting two passes on defense, returning one for a score.

The Eagles impressed last week despite losing as they were only the second team this season to play a competitive game against Warren. Senior Max Brooks rushed for three touchdowns last week and has nine total rushing scores this year. He has also thrown 12 touchdown passes and averages 234.2 passing yards per game.

Drew Central at Lake Village Lakeside

Drew Central (1-5, 0-2 in 3A-6) travels Friday to Lakeside (2-3, 0-1) as both teams seek their first conference win. Drew Central fell 47-14 last week to Fordyce, while Lakeside lost 57-8 at Barton.

The Pirates won their season opener but have lost five straight games since. Their first two conference games came against two of the top teams in 3A-6, so they will be hoping for a better showing in what will be their final road game of the regular season.

The Beavers are hosting just their second home game. Although they struggled in last week's conference opener, they are 1-0 at home with three home games remaining. For each team, a win would present a lifeline in the playoff hunt, while a loss would make the road to the postseason much more challenging.