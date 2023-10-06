Spa City water fest kicks off Saturday

HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs National Park will host the third annual Hot Springs Water Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on Arlington Lawn at the north end of historic Bathhouse Row.

"The purpose of it is to really celebrate the remarkable water resources that we have here in Hot Springs National Park," Cane West, education coordinator and HSNP park ranger, said.

"Our goal is to highlight certain elements of the Hot Springs story," West said. "So I think a lot of people can see and notice the bath houses, the historic aspects of the Hot Springs story, but everything that we see in this national park, and even the history of this town, starts with the water."

West said this year and in the years ahead, the festival will also be highlighting organizations dedicated to protecting and preserving the water resources in Hot Springs.

In that spirit, representatives of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Geological Survey will attend Saturday's event.

According to a release from the National Park Service, the event will feature water-tasting booths, water coloring arts, water science demonstrations, large field games, and other activities. The Game and Fish Commission and Corps of Engineers also will host booths at the festival.

The event will center on educational aspects of Hot Springs' hydrology. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with scientists, rangers and volunteers to learn more about the park's thermal springs and water resources.

"I just want people to get to celebrate the remarkable resources that we have here," West said, "that are found in few other places in the country."