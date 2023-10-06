Speaker shares thoughts on economic development, community growth in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Many ideas were shared during a strategic planning session recently involving city department heads, City Council members and Planning Commission members.

Shelby Fiegel, director of the Center for Community and Economic Development at the University of Central Arkansas, was the guest speaker. She emphasized "strategic doing" -- actually implementing the plan -- as essential for community success.

"Community development is work done for the betterment of a place after deliberation by and at the direction of those who will benefit from it," she said.

Asking whether growth is good, Fiegel shared two photographs -- one of an orderly garden and one of a plot of weeds. Both displayed growth, but one showed orderly growth, she said.

"It's whether it's planned or not planned," Fiegel said.

"If your community is not growing, it's dying," she said, adding that decisions must be made and the decisions made now will have long-lasting consequences whether positive or negative.

Fiegel stressed the need to engage diverse voices in community decision-making and to realize development can not happen in a vacuum. She said communities need a plan that involves input from leaders and residents.

"Nobody builds your community but you," she said. "Community development is the basis of economic development."

Mayor Nathan See said more study sessions will be held.