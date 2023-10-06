The Southern Fried Podcast: Talking timber and forestry with Peter MacKeith and Michael Blazier

Peter MacKeith, dean of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and Michael Blazier, the dean of the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, join Rex this week to discuss the history of and developments in timber and forestry in Arkansas.

In this episode, MacKeith and Blazier also discuss what their respective colleges and universities are doing to ensure that Arkansas maintains its reputation as a leader in the timber and forest industries.

