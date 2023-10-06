Today’s top 10 games





NO. 1 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT HOPE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding; Hope: Phillip Turner

RECORDS Little Rock Parkview: 5-0, 2-0 5A-South; Hope: 2-3, 1-1

NOTEWORTHY This is Parkview's first Friday night game since Sept. 15. ... The Patriots won last season's matchup with the Bobcats 47-21. ... Parkview has won 16 games in a row, dating back to Sept. 16, 2022. ... Hope has not won or lost two games in a row this season.

NO. 2 BRYANT AT LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Bryant: Quad Sanders; Little Rock Central: Anthony Robinson

RECORDS Bryant: 4-1, 2-0 7A-Central; Little Rock Central 0-5, 0-2

NOTEWORTHY Bryant has beaten Little Rock Central in their last 16 meetings. ... The Hornets have not lost to a Class 7A team since North Little Rock in 2018. ... The Tigers have not scored more than 13 points in a game this season. ... Central is allowing 50.8 points per game.

CABOT AT NO. 3 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Cabot: Scott Reed; Conway: Buck James

RECORDS Cabot: 3-2, 2-0 7A-Central; Conway: 5-0, 2-0

NOTEWORTHY Buck James has won 54 consecutive games against in-state teams as head coach between Conway and Bryant. ... Conway has allowed seven points over its last two games. ... Cabot won last season's matchup with Conway 35-20. ... The Panthers have won their last two games by a combined 39 points.

NO. 5 FAYETTEVILLE AT FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Fayetteville: Casey Dick; Fort Smith Southside: Kim Dameron

RECORDS Fayetteville: 5-0, 2-0 7A-West; Fort Smith Southside: 3-2, 0-2

NOTEWORTHY Minnesota commit and Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey has 1,753 passing yards and 22 touchdowns this season. ... The Bulldogs have the highest-scoring offense in the state this season, scoring 52 points per game. ... The Mavericks are averaging 321 rushing yards per game. ... Fayetteville has won its last nine games versus Fort Smith Southside.

ROGERS HERITAGE AT NO. 6 BENTONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Rogers Heritage: Eric Munoz; Bentonville: Jody Grant

RECORDS Rogers Heritage: 1-4, 0-2 7A-West; Bentonville: 3-2, 2-0

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville wide receiver and Arkansas commit CJ Brown has 595 yards and 8 touchdowns this season. ... The Tigers are 15-0 against the War Eagles. ... Bentonville is averaging 44.8 points per game. ... Rogers Heritage is averaging 18.2 points per game.

BENTONVILLE WEST AT NO. 7 ROGERS

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Bentonville West: Bryan Pratt; Rogers: Chad Harbison

RECORDS Bentonville West: 3-2, 1-1 7A-West; Rogers: 4-1, 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville West is 6-1 in seven matchups with Rogers, including a 34-21 win last season. ... Rogers' senior quarterback Dane Williams has 1,526 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns this season. ... The Mounties are averaging 44.4 points per game. ... The Wolverines are 0-2 against ranked teams this season.

NO. 8 SHILOH CHRISTIAN AT HARRISON

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Shiloh Christian: Tucker Barnard; Harrison: Chris Keylon

RECORDS Shiloh Christian: 4-1, 2-0 5A-West; Harrison: 3-2, 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Shiloh Christian and Harrison have split their two previous meetings, with the former winning last season's 70-35. ... Tucker Barnard is in his first season as the Saints' coach after more than a decade at Stillwater, Okla. ... Chris Keylon is in his second season at Harrison, with a 10-6 record. ... Shiloh Christian has not lost a conference game since 2017.

NO. 9 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN AT MOUNTAIN HOME

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu; Mountain Home: Steve Ary

RECORDS Little Rock Christian: 4-1, 3-0 6A-West; Mountain Home: 3-3, 1-3

NOTEWORTHY The Warriors have averaged 45.7 points per game since a Sept. 1 loss to Shiloh Christian. ... Warriors quarterback Walker White, an Auburn commit, has passed for 1,089 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. ... Little Rock Christian won its first-ever meeting with Mountain Home last season, 45-13. ... The Bombers have lost three of their last four games.

NO. 10 PULASKI ACADEMY AT SILOAM SPRINGS

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; Siloam Springs: Brandon Craig

RECORDS Pulaski Academy: 4-1, 2-1 6A-West; Siloam Springs: 0-6, 0-4

NOTEWORTHY Siloam Springs is one of two winless teams in Class 6A. ... The Panthers are allowing 49.3 points per game. ... Anthony Lucas has a 29-3 record as a head coach. ... Bruins quarterback Brandon Cobb has passed for 1,559 yards and 12 touchdowns this season with a cast on his non-throwing left hand.

NOTE No. 5 Greenwood is idle





Conway wide receiver Cris O’Neal (1) slips past North Little Rock defensive back Desmond Higgins (8) during the Wampus Cats’ 36-7 win last Friday at North Little Rock High School. Undefeated No. 3 Conway will face Cabot at home today. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





