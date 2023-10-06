Sections
OPINION

TOOLS & TOYS: Foton Pearled Candle and Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 7:00 p.m.
Foton Pearled Candle and Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer


Foton Pearled Candle

What's to love: You can use Foton Candles pearled wax beads to create a candle in an interesting container such as a seashell or teacup. They're also good for reusing candle jars or tins. And they are made in Arkansas!

What does it do: To use, pour the clean-burning plant-based wax pearls into a suitable container and insert the wick. A variety of scents and colors is available and custom hues can be requested making them great for events and parties. Foton Pearled Candle is a family company based in Fort Smith. The company offers several options for purchase starting with a $34.99 set that includes enough wax pearls to fill a 30 fluid-ounce container and 30 wicks each that burn for about 12 hours. Bulk kits are also available. For more information visit fotoncandle.com.

Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer

What's to love: This product helps removed embedded pet hair from fabrics. Great for use after taking the family dog for a car ride or for removing pet hair from clothing.

What does it do: Small enough to keep in a purse or car console, the detailer uses a rubber blade to remove the pet hair. It has two square corners and two rounded corners for using in a variety of seams, cracks and crevices. The company -- which makes a variety of pet hair removing products -- says that although hair doesn't stick to the blade, dust and dirt can. The detailer can be cleaned easily with a wet paper towel. The mini Pet Hair Detailer sells for $14.95. Visit lillybrush.com for more information.


Print Headline: Tools & Toys

