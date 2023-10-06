Nabholz construction workers place the final beam at topping out ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA). XNA held its topping out ceremony for the terminal modernization project which kicked off in mid-march. The project will bring a variety of upgrades to the terminal. Ceremony attendees witnessed the construction crew place the final structural beam which completed the terminals frame. The beam contains signatures from XNA employees, an American flag, and a tree. The construction tradition of placing a tree on the final beam dates back to pre-Dark Ages and is meant to appease tree dwelling ancestors displaced by the clearing of trees in the area of the construction project. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

HIGHFILL -- Construction crews using a crane lifted a steel beam along with a cedar tree and and American flag to the roof... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Topping out celebrates NWA airport renovation

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content