Two men stabbed at Fayetteville homeless shelter, police still seeking suspect

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say they have not identified a suspect in a stabbing incident reported Wednesday at the 7hills Homeless Center that sent two men to a local hospital.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said Friday the incident is still under investigation.

According to Murphy, the stabbing was reported at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday near 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville, the 7hills Homeless Center address. 7hills is a daytime shelter and provides services from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the shelter's website. Police said the shelter was closed at the time and the incident happened just outside the shelter property.

The incident apparently began as an altercation involving three men; two of the men were stabbed with what Murphy called "an edged weapon." No weapon was found at the shelter. The third man involved fled from the scene before officers arrived, Murphy said.

Police did not identify the men who were stabbed. Murphy said one was 67 and one was 28 years old. Both were taken to a local hospital where the 67-year-old was treated and released while the 28-year-old was admitted with what were described as critical injuries.

Murphy said Friday he had no additional information on the incident.