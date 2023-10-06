Union’s contract talks see progress

DETROIT -- Meaningful progress has been made in negotiations between the striking United Auto Workers union and Detroit's three auto companies, according to a person with direct knowledge of the talks.

The person said Wednesday that progress was reported at all three companies, with some offers being exchanged. Another said there was more movement in talks with Jeep maker Stellantis, with less at Ford and General Motors. Neither person wanted to be identified because they aren't authorized to speak publicly about the bargaining.

Union President Shawn Fain will update members today on bargaining toward bringing to an end the nearly 3-week-old strikes against the companies.

It wasn't clear exactly what Fain will announce as part of the union's strategy of targeted strikes, with automakers perceived as making progress in the talks being spared additional job actions.

But the report of progress raises the possibility that the union may decide not to expand its walkouts at one or more of the companies. The union has so far limited the strike to about 25,000 workers at five vehicle assembly plants and 38 parts warehouses. Fain has announced strike expansions on each of the past two Fridays.

"We can confirm that we provided a counter offer to the UAW's most recent proposal -- our sixth since the start of negotiations," GM spokesperson David Barnas said in a statement. "We believe we have a compelling offer that would reward our team members and allow GM to succeed and thrive into the future. We continue to stand ready and willing to negotiate in good faith 24/7 to reach an agreement."

The company did not detail its latest proposal.

Ford said Tuesday that it increased its offer to the union on Monday night, but provisions made public by the company were close to previous offers. The company said its seventh offer raised the general wage increase to over 20% over four years without compounding. It also said the company raised its 401(k) retirement contributions and confirmed profit sharing was offered to temporary workers. Those workers also would see a pay raise from $16.67 per hour to $21.

Ford, which had made early progress, was spared from the second round of strikes, and its parts warehouses remain open. Stellantis was exempted last week, when the union added assembly plants at Ford in Chicago and GM in Lansing, Mich.

So far the union has avoided strikes at large pickup and SUV factories, vehicles that are responsible for much of the automakers' profits.

The union has about 146,000 members at all three companies combined. The targeted strike strategy helps to preserve the UAW's strike fund, which was $825 million before the strikes began on Sept. 15. GM and Ford have laid off just over 3,500 UAW workers at plants not covered by the strikes. Those workers will get union strike pay of $500 per week.

The UAW contends the companies have made billions of dollars in profits during the past decade and raised CEO pay, so they can afford to increase workers' wages. The union is seeking 36% general wage increases over four years as well as a return of cost-of-living increases, a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay, the restoration of traditional defined-benefit pensions for new hires, among other benefits.

It also wants to represent workers at 10 joint venture electric vehicle battery factories in the U.S. that have been proposed by the companies.

The companies, however, fear that raising their labor costs could make their vehicles more expensive than those manufactured by Tesla or foreign automakers with U.S. factories where workers are paid less.

GM on Wednesday announced that it has lined up a line of credit of up to $6 billion in light of the strike. The company said it is "being prudent in the face of uncertainty." GM also said it estimates the strike cost the company about $200 million in lost production in the third quarter.

The union has dropped unfair labor practice charges filed against GM and Stellantis that had accused the companies of failing to bargain in good faith ahead of the strikes.

The strike is rapidly rippling outward to roil companies and workers far beyond the picket lines.

The spillover effects are hitting automotive suppliers hard, with some firms in Michigan and Ohio resorting to temporary layoffs and warning that bankruptcy looms if the strike carries on much longer.

More than 3,000 supplier employees have been affected so far, a Washington Post tally shows, while an industry association says nearly 30% of its supplier members have resorted to layoffs.

Beyond the auto sector, U.S. Steel blamed the strike and the prospect of weaker orders for its decision to idle a blast furnace in Granite City, Ill., and temporarily lay off 300 workers.

The fallout shows the outsize role the auto industry plays in the U.S. economy, to which it contributes about 3% of gross domestic product.

It also comes after several years of tumult in the auto sector caused by pandemic-related gyrations in supply and demand, including a computer chip shortage that idled factories for weeks at a time.

An industry group representing auto suppliers, MEMA, is urging the Biden administration to expedite an aid package for the companies -- a step that the administration has been preparing to take in recent weeks, The Post has reported. Grants and loans are among the options the White House has considered. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nearly 30% of MEMA members surveyed by the group last week said they have laid off some workers as a result of the strike. More than 60% said they were expecting to begin layoffs by mid-October.

"Many vehicle suppliers are still recovering following covid, the chip crisis and continued labor shortages," Bill Long, president of MEMA, wrote in a letter to President Biden last week. Small suppliers are "in every state throughout the U.S. and are often the largest employer in a county or region," he wrote.

Industry executives and administration officials warn that widespread failure of these smaller supplier firms -- which number in the thousands -- would make it very difficult for the Detroit automakers to fire back up again once the strike is over. The chip crisis showed that even one missing part can bring entire assembly lines to a halt.

A striking Jeep plant in Toledo -- a huge facility whose 5,800 UAW workers walked off the job Sept. 15 -- shows how the shutdown quickly rippled outward. Nearly a dozen third-party suppliers to that factory have already temporarily laid off 2,100 workers, Bruce Baumhower, head of the UAW Local 12 union hall, told The Post.

He knows the tally because those 2,100 supplier workers are UAW members. "This has a huge, huge impact on our local," he said, ticking off the names of suppliers that make axles, seats, dashboard displays and other parts.

Many of the temporarily laid-off supplier workers around the country will be relying on state unemployment benefits. How quickly they will get back to work is still unclear.

Some suppliers lack the deep pockets to sustain a long suspension of their sales. Many are family-owned businesses, while others are owned by private equity investors. The largest suppliers tend to be publicly traded companies with more resources to ride out the uncertainty.

One supplier in Michigan told The Post that it has had to lay off all its workers because its orders fell to zero after the strike began.

"I completely respect the right to try to bargain for better pay -- I think they do deserve better pay," the owner of the supplier said of the UAW, speaking on the condition of anonymity to avoid reprisals from the union or the automakers.

But he said he worries about it stretching on too long.

"If it lasts as long as I think it's going to last, it's going to destroy the supply base, which is going to be horrible for the Big Three automakers. What's the end game here? Is it trying to get to a deal that works?"

He also worries that some of the union's rhetoric is vilifying the companies in a way that could drive away customers. "If you paint them as the villain ... why would I want to buy one of their vehicles? If they're the villains I'll just go buy a Toyota. And that's not what you want!"

Some suppliers warn that their layoffs could broaden over time. In a filing last week with the state of Michigan, Eagle Industries estimated it would have to lay off 60 workers but said that was "subject to change due to evolving business circumstances."

In another filing with the state, CIE Newcor estimated that it would need to lay off nearly 300 employees for about a month but said the duration depends how long the strike lasts.

LM Manufacturing, a joint venture that makes car seats for a striking Ford factory in Wayne, Mich., has temporarily laid off 650 workers, according to Dave Neimiec, a spokesman for one of the JV owners, Magna International.

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Krisher of The Associated Press, Jeanne Whalen of The Washington Post and Jordyn Grzelewski The Detroit News (TNS).