U.S. to bypass statutes, add to border wall

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his administration's decision to waive 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow for construction of roughly 20 miles of additional border wall, saying he had no choice but to use the Trump-era funding for the barrier to stop illegal migration from Mexico.

Asked if he thought such walls work, he said flatly, "No."

The new construction was announced in June, but the funds were appropriated in 2019 before the Democratic president took office. Biden said he tried to get lawmakers to redirect the money, but Congress refused, and the law requires the funding to be used as approved and the construction to be completed in 2023.

"The money was appropriated for the border wall," Biden said. "I can't stop that."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden has been asking Congress to reappropriate the funds to no avail.

"He has been -- for the past couple of years -- and Congress refused, and we have to comply by law to get this done," she said. "His stance on the border wall has not changed."

Still, the waiving of federal laws for the construction -- something also done when Republican Donald Trump was president -- raised questions, particularly because Biden condemned border wall spending when he was running for the White House. One of Biden's first moves as president was to halt the use of emergency funds to build the wall along the Southern border and end the national emergency there.

The decision comes as the Biden administration is struggling to manage increasing numbers of migrants at the border and spreading out in the larger U.S. Democratic leaders in New York, Chicago and Washington are asking for federal help to handle the growing numbers of migrants in their cities.

Republicans, for their part, are hammering the president as ineffective on border policy, with some suggesting they would not fund any more efforts in Ukraine without a substantial increase to border security funding.

The decision was met with immediate criticism from immigrant advocates and Mexico President Andres Manuel López Obrador, who called it a "setback."

"It is a setback because it does not resolve the problem," he said Thursday. López Obrador had frequently praised Biden in the past because "he is the first U.S. president in a long time who has not built any walls."

The Department of Homeland Security posted the announcement of the latest wall action in the Federal Registry with few details about the construction in Starr County, Texas, part of a busy Border Patrol sector seeing "high illegal entry." According to government data, about 245,000 illegal crossings have been recorded so far this budget year in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. It is among the busiest for border crossings in the nation.

"I want to address today's reporting relating to a border wall and be absolutely clear. There is no new administration policy with respect to border walls," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. "From day one, this administration has made clear that a border wall is not the answer. That remains our position and our position has never wavered."

Mayorkas said that easing the laws was necessary to expedite construction of sections of a border wall in south Texas, where thousands of migrants have been crossing the Rio Grande daily to reach U.S. soil.

"There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States," Mayorkas said in the Federal Registry notice.

In the notice Thursday, Mayorkas said the decision to resume construction was consistent with the purpose of the appropriated funds.

Nearly $200 million of the $1.375 billion Congress designated for barriers in the Rio Grande Valley was still available, and the money had to be used by the end of the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, according to the law.

The move also comes as Republican lawmakers are demanding stricter border security measures as a condition of funding the government.

House Republicans nearly shut down the government last weekend over hardliners' border security demands -- leading to the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy when he avoided the funding lapse by passing a 45-day extension with the support of the chamber's Democrats.

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, one of two declared candidates to replace McCarthy, said Thursday on Fox News that his top priority would be passing legislation barring any new migrants from being released into the U.S.

TRUMP: I WAS RIGHT

Much of the land along the Rio Grande is subject to erosion and is part of federally protected habitats for plants and animals. A federal project along the river would ordinarily require a series of environmental reviews. Congress gave U.S. immigration authorities the ability to waive those reviews to put up such barriers more quickly.

"The Biden administration's decision to rush into border wall construction marks a profound failure," said Jonathan Blazer, director of border strategies at the American Civil Liberties Union. "On the campaign trail, President Biden put it best when he said that the border wall is not a serious policy solution -- and we couldn't agree more. Instead of upholding this promise, the Biden administration is doubling down on the failed policies of the past that have proven wasteful and ineffective."

In January 2021, on Biden's first day in office, the administration revoked the disaster declaration and halted construction. In a proclamation, he said that "Building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution."

But the border wall has been synonymous with Trump's restrictive immigration policies. He said he wanted to build a wall and have Mexico pay for it, then declared a national emergency to fund construction when Congress would not appropriate funds for it.

Trump's allies said the move just showed he was right. Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, weighed in too -- saying the administration's actions proved he was right on the wall.

"As I have stated often, over thousands of years, there are only two things that have consistently worked, wheels, and walls!" Trump wrote on his social media platform. "Will Joe Biden apologize to me and America for taking so long to get moving ... I will await his apology!"

Starr County, where the 20 miles of wall is to go up, is home to about 66,000 people west of the city of McAllen.

The Biden administration has previously taken small steps to seal portions of high-traffic areas along the border. Last year, it closed gaps in the bollard fence erected by the Trump administration in Yuma, Ariz., which had become a busy crossing point for migrants who surrendered to border agents and claimed asylum.

Homeland Security has also worked on roughly 13 miles in the Rio Grande Valley, and another small-scale project to fill "small gaps that remain open from prior construction activities" in the border wall.

Trump erected some 550 miles of the hulking, rust-colored bollard fence along the border, much of it to replace shorter, older barriers. Still, smugglers have successfully loosened beams to dig holes or have flung rope-ladders over the structure, which has enabled many migrants to breach the border.

Starr County is home to the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge, which follows the Rio Grande along the river's last 275-mile stretch. The Clean Air Act and Safe Drinking Water and Endangered Species Act are among the federal laws that the Homeland Security Department will waive to allow construction to proceed.

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long and Nomaan Merchant of The Associated Press, Miriam Jordan of The New York Times and by Jordan Fabian, Jennifer Jacobs and Ryan Teague Beckwith of Bloomberg News (TNS).