Vietnam firm plans Arkansas factory

A Vietnamese glove-making firm is looking to buy 15 acres in the southeast Arkansas town of Lake Village for a plant that will eventually create up to 300 jobs.

Phu Duc Huy US Inc. has been in negotiations on the land purchase, which Shane Knight, deputy director for the Southeast Arkansas Economic District, said are going very well and will hopefully wrap up today, and no later than early next week.

The land, which will cost about $400,000, will be the site of a plant that makes nitrile gloves. These are powder-free, non-latex gloves such as those used in the medical field and by the Department of Defense.

Phu Duc Huy will lease a warehouse already on the site and use it for storage, Knight said.

Between 150 and 200 workers will be needed to staff the first four production lines, Knight said. Once the remaining two lines are up and the plant is fully staffed, it will produce about 30,000 gloves an hour or 4.2 million gloves a day, he said.

The financial impact of the $24 million project on both the city and county will be substantial, Knight said.

Lake Village had a population of about 2,260 in 2021, with a median age of 38.9, according to Data USA, and a median income of $40,101. The Delta-area town is the county seat of Chicot County, which had a population of about 10,400 in 2020, with a median age of 43.4 and a median income of $33,523.

Phu Duc Huy has already filed articles of incorporation and has registered as an entity with the Secretary of State, Knight said.

Brody Richardson Construction LLC of Grant County will be the contractor.

Knight told Arkansas Business, which first reported the project, that he hopes construction starts by the end of the year.

Arkansas Business also reported that the glove plant will be connected to a waste-to-energy facility to be operated by MD Power LLC of Lakeland, Fla.