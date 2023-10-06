White Hall set for battle at Morrilton

Conway County will host a critical matchup between two teams with playoff aspirations tonight.

White Hall travels to Morrilton for a 7 p.m. kickoff in a game with major postseason implications.

White Hall (3-2, 2-1 in 5A-Central) has had two weeks to regroup after losing 31-27 at Mills.

Morrilton (4-2, 3-1) handled business on the road last week, defeating Watson Chapel 44-13.

White Hall coach Jason Mitchell said this game and every game afterward is vital. "We have to approach every game like it's a must win," Mitchell said. "We can't look ahead. We've got to worry about one at a time. They know the importance of it. They know anything can happen, so they're fired up and ready to play."

5A Central seems to be a deep conference with several playoff-caliber teams. The Bulldogs and Devil Dogs both appear to be on that list, but there are only four spots available in this nine-team league.

Pine Bluff and Joe T. Robinson remain undefeated in conference play, and the latter already owns a win against Morrilton. Mills lost last week but still figures to be a contender and already beat White Hall.

There is plenty of football still to play, but the winner of this game will be in a much better position to reach the postseason.

The last time the Bulldogs played, they lost a big game to Mills in the final seconds. Two weeks later, Mitchell said losing that game hurt, but it is time to bounce back and get ready for another big game.

"They were disappointed, and of course, you want kids to be disappointed when they lose a game and lose a big game like that," Mitchell said. "They know that that wasn't a make or break. Our goal is to get to the playoffs, and we still got that in front of us. We got a big game coming up this week, so our focus is turned to Morrilton."

Mitchell said the Bulldogs spent the bye week focusing on some basics. He said they had some good practices focused on blocking and tackling while also going through some mental reps. They took a couple of days off and gave some players time to heal up.

This game marks the third-straight road game for the Bulldogs after starting the season with three home games. White Hall is 1-1 on this road trip, with both games being ultimately decided by one possession. After this trip to Conway County, the Bulldogs will get three of their final four games at home.

Mitchell said breaking up the road trip with a bye week helps, but he likes how his team has handled being away from home.

"I like the way they responded," Mitchell said. "I like the way they play. I like the way the Bulldogs play on the road, and they're always going to give their all. So, I think just being able to get back out on a Friday night, it did not really matter where it is. They're ready to play football."