The world in brief: Philippe weakens after Bermuda landfall

Philippe weakens after Bermuda landfall

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Tropical Storm Philippe lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and winds but lost steam and was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday as it churned northward on a path toward Atlantic Canada and New England.

The system was located about 110 miles south of Bermuda on Friday. It had winds of up to 50 mph and was moving north-northeast at 16 mph.

The post-tropical cyclone was forecast to pass near the island later Friday. It was then expected to reach the coast of Nova Scotia or eastern New England tonight into Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, which issued its last advisory on the system.

Officials in Bermuda shuttered schools ahead of the storm. Up to 5 inches of rain was forecast for parts of New York, New England and Southeast Canada.

Philippe made landfall in Barbuda late Monday as it drenched the northeast Caribbean, downing trees and power lines on a handful of islands. Some schools in the U.S. Virgin Islands remained closed Friday amid ongoing power outages.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lidia swirled through open waters in the Pacific. It was located about 445 miles south of the southern tip of Baja California and had winds of up to 70 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 5 mph and was expected to become a hurricane later on Friday.

18 migrants dead, 27 injured in bus crash

MEXICO CITY -- At least 18 migrants, mostly from Venezuela and Haiti, died early Friday in a bus crash in southern Mexico, authorities said.

Prosecutors in the southern state of Oaxaca said the dead include two women and three children and that 27 people were injured. There was no immediate information on their condition.

Photos distributed by Oaxaca state police showed the bus rolled over onto its side on a curvy section of highway. The cause of the crash is under investigation. State police said a total of 55 migrants were aboard the vehicle.

It was the latest in a series of migrant deaths in Mexico amid a surge in migrants traveling toward the U.S. border. Because migration agents often raid regular buses, migrants and smugglers often seek out risky forms of transportation such as unregulated buses, trains or freight trucks.

Last week, 10 Cuban migrants died and 17 others were seriously injured after a freight truck they were riding in crashed on a highway in the neighboring state of Chiapas, near the border with Guatemala.

Artillery fire in Sudan kills 11, wounds 90

CAIRO -- Heavy artillery fire killed at least 11 people and wounded 90 in a major city in conflict-torn Sudan, the aid group Doctors Without Borders said.

The attack took place on Thursday in the Karari neighborhood in the city of Omdurman, just next to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the group said, without saying which of the country's warring parties was responsible.

The group, also known by its French acronym MSF, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that children were among those killed and that the wounded are being treated at Al Nao hospital in Omdurman. The hospital is one of several facilities where the medical group operates.

Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when fighting erupted between the country's military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamden Dagalo.

Separately, MSF said one of its vans was hit by gunfire Thursday while traveling between Khartoum and Wad Madani, a small city roughly 60 miles east of Khartoum. No one was hurt in the incident. On Friday, MSF blamed the military for the attack.

Typhoon Koinu leaves 1 dead in Taiwan

BEIJING -- A typhoon was headed toward southern China and Hong Kong on Friday after bringing record-breaking winds and leaving one dead in Taiwan.

Typhoon Koinu, after initially weakening, regained strength as it headed west across the South China Sea toward China's Guangdong province, the China Meteorological Administration said. The slow-moving storm was forecast to remain at sea, bringing rain to China's southern coast through the weekend as it passes south of Guangdong and Hong Kong.

The storm was about 150 miles southeast of Hong Kong on Friday evening and moving at about 7 miles per hour, the city government's Hong Kong Observatory said. It issued a strong wind warning and forecast squally showers, heavy at times, in the coming days.

Hong Kong was hit by heavy rains about one month ago that killed at least two people and caused widespread flooding.

Ferry service was suspended in parts of Guangdong province, and the city of Guangzhou canceled some flights and trains.

Koinu, which means "puppy" in Japanese, brought pounding rain and wind gusts to southern and central Taiwan on Thursday, downing trees and damaging buildings. An 84-year-old woman was killed by flying glass in Taichung city and about 400 others were injured around the island, Taiwan's fire department said.



