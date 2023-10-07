



In honor of St. Francis of Assisi, Arkansas' Christian leaders are bestowing God's blessings this month on domesticated as well as exotic members of the animal kingdom.

At Highlands Church in Bella Vista, they're anticipating more tabby cats than terrapins, but they'll take all comers.

"Any kind of animal out there -- a giraffe, an elephant, or whatever -- they're all God's creatures and they're all welcome," said Bill Williams, one of the organizers of Sunday's event.

Pet friendly activities are also on tap Sunday at Little Rock's Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, with Pastor Betsy Singleton Snyder giving free benedictions and Out West Veterinary Urgent Care representatives offering $20 animal microchip implantations.

"Pets are part of God's creation and pets are part of our family," said Gayle Fiser, the congregation's community pet ministry coordinator.

To hear her tell it, cats and dogs are more than man's best friends -- they're pastors with paws.

"We learn a lot about God's love through our pets and so, when we bless that pet, we're really blessing that pet's ministry to us," she said.

In the United States, in recent decades, October has become Take Your Animal to Church month, with Protestant as well as Catholic churches embracing the trend.

Words of affirmation were offered this week at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Fort Smith and at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Hot Springs Village.

STUFFED ANIMALS BLESSED

At Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School in North Little Rock on Friday, pupils were able to get their stuffed animals blessed.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church in North Little Rock offered a traditional blessing service on Sunday as well as a drive-through option for those with skittish pets or covid fears.

"We had standard poodle, miniature poodle, Collie, Australian Shepherd Collie," said the congregation's rector, Carey Stone.

In previous years, he has seen pet frogs, snakes and scorpions.

"We had a Burmese python that weighed 80 pounds, so I laid my hands upon the python .... I didn't touch the scorpion -- I just had to trust God to bridge the gap," Stone said.

A few venues offered the blessings on Wednesday -- St. Francis's feast day -- including Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in El Dorado.

In Hot Springs, Father George Sanders of the Catholic Church of St. John the Baptist and Father Mark Nabors of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, made a joint appearance Wednesday at a local animal shelter.

It's a task Sanders undertakes with a spirit of thanksgiving.

"As we go out to bless these animals, we recognize God's great gift to us as our Creator," he said. "As human beings who are in charge of having dominion over the world, we are blessing that which God has entrusted to us -- like a father blessing his children."

'AN ANCIENT THING'

Animal blessings aren't a modern-day invention, he noted.

"It's kind of an ancient thing we've done for a long time," he said.

The first such blessing, at least in the Judeo-Christian tradition, is found in the Bible's creation story.

Shortly after making creatures of the sea and the sky, "God blessed them, saying: Be fertile, multiply, and fill the water of the seas; and let the birds multiply on the earth." (Genesis 1:22)

Since then, man has carried on the tradition, blessing the beasts of the field and other domesticated animals at regular intervals.

On the Greek island of Crete, Orthodox priests bless goats each April on the Feast Day of St. George.

In Mexico, Italy and in some portions of the United States, animal blessings have occurred on Jan. 17, the Feast Day of St. Anthony the Abbot.

In Rome, sheep are blessed on Jan. 21, the Feast Day of St. Agnes. ("Agnus" is Latin for lamb.)

EVEN HORSES BLESSED

And on St. Stephen's Day (Dec. 26) in Slovenia, horses are the beneficiaries of the benediction.

Animal blessings on St. Francis of Assisi Day, on the other hand, are a fairly recent development.

Giovanni di Pietro di Bernardone, also known as Francis of Assisi, was born in Italy around 1181 and died Oct. 3, 1226.

He founded the Franciscan order and embraced what he called "the treasure of sublime poverty."

According to church tradition, he preached to birds.

Francis is purportedly the author of the Canticle of the Creatures, which refers to "Mother Earth," "Brother Sun" and "Sister Moon" while portraying all of creation as a family.

He's also credited with inventing the Nativity Scene, complete with a manger, ox and ass.

But he didn't become popularly associated with annual pet blessings until the 20th century, and the seed was planted in England.

Congregations there had celebrated "Animal Sunday" since the 1860s, with ministers preaching on the need for humane treatment of creatures great and small.

TAKE A PET

Occasionally, young people were allowed to take a pet with them as well.

In 1947, an Anglican parish in Hereford, 130 miles northwest of London, began holding annual Blessings of the Animals around St. Francis Day.

The outdoor service proved popular with children -- and with the producers of black-and-white newsreels (youtube.com/watch?v=QYrPDZwUZ3w), who relished the images of hymn-singing, pet-clutching youngsters.

In New York, the Greenwich Village Humane League, an animal shelter and free veterinary clinic, launched its own animal blessing ceremony for St. Francis Day in 1948.

By the 1960s, the Alexandria (Va.) Animal Welfare League was hosting a St. Francis-theme animal blessing of its own at the city's Grace Episcopal Church.

A fall-time animal blessing and parade was launched in Miami in the 1960s; it gained national attention in 1972, following the mauling of a child at the event by a 200-pound pet Bengal tiger.

Eventually, blessings were being held at a Little Rock animal shelter, but they were still uncommon elsewhere in the state.

PROTESTANTS ACCLIMATED

It took time for many Protestants to become comfortable with animal blessings, according to Patricia Appelbaum, author of "St. Francis of America: How a Thirteenth-Century Friar Became America's Most Popular Saint."

"Catholics have a long tradition of liturgically blessing things," she said.

While Protestants blessed marriages, the idea of "blessing the everyday things in our lives, was new," she said.

In the United States, St. Francis animal blessings began moving from the margins to the mainstream in the mid-1980s, after New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine embraced the practice, she said.

Over the years, cattle, camels and even an elephant have participated.

By the 1990s, animal blessings were widespread.

These days, October animal blessings are common in Episcopal and Methodist Churches as well as other mainline denominations.

A WIDER FOLLOWING

And St. Francis now enjoys a wider following, Appelbaum said.

"He's not just popular with Catholics and not just with Christians. There are non-Christians and 'spiritual but not religious' people who often are very attached to Francis," she said.

Diana L. Guerrero, author of "Blessing of the Animals: A Guide to Prayers & Ceremonies," said Americans' relationships with their pets have evolved, as the population has shifted from rural to urban areas and as family sizes have decreased.

"Animals are more a part of the family," she said. "I think it's a trend that's going to endure."

At United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista, pet owners can count on a warm welcome.

The congregation is holding its animal blessing service this afternoon in its outdoor pavilion.

"We read them Scriptures, we sing a hymn, and then we ask people about their pets and their love of their pets. ... We thank God for the gift of furry, slimy, slippery friends and give them a medallion that says 'This animal has been blessed' and then send them on their way," said Pastor Karen Fowler-Lindemulder of United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista.

All Saints' Episcopal Church in Russellville will hold its blessing Oct. 15, passing out medallions and accepting donations for the local animal shelter.

The denomination has prepared an optional liturgy, but clergy members can wing it, if they prefer.

Rector Mercedes Clements said she enjoys greeting people and their dogs, cats, rabbits and -- on at least one occasion -- their fish.

"It's always a lot of fun and a little chaotic," she said. "Sometimes, there's tugging on the leashes and sometimes you get some unexpected hugs and kisses."





Pastor Michelle Hall (left) blesses Felix, a Belgian draft horse owned by Jared Phillips of Prairie Grove two years ago during a Blessing of the Animals event at First Presbyterian Church in Prairie Grove. Animal blessings are occurring at congregations around the state this month. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)







In the lower right hand corner of “St. Francis of Assisi Receiving the Stigmata” (c. 1290), Giotto di Bondone (c. 1267-1337) portrayed the saint preaching to a flock of birds. Many Protestant as well as Catholic churches now bless animals around his feast day each October. (Courtesy of the Musée du Louvre, Paris, France)





