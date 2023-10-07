The nation in brief: Amazon sends up satellites for internet

Amazon sends up satellites for internet

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Amazon launched the first test satellites for its planned internet service Friday as a rival to SpaceX's broadband network.

The United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket blasted off with the pair of test satellites, kicking off a program that aims to improve global internet coverage with an eventual 3,236 satellites around Earth.

Amazon plans to begin offering service by the end of next year.

Elon Musk's SpaceX flew its first test Starlink satellites in 2018. It has since launched more than 5,000 Starlinks from Florida and California using its own Falcon rockets.

Europe's Eutelsat OneWeb also is launching internet satellites, with about 600 in orbit.

With the Vulcan rocket grounded by problems until at least the end of this year, Amazon switched to the long-established Atlas V.

When licensing the program, the Federal Communications Commission stipulated that at least half of the planned satellites must be operating by 2026 and all of them by 2029.

Amazon has reserved 77 launches from the alliance, Blue Origin and Europe's Arianespace to get everything up.

Colorado rampage suspect fit for trial

BOULDER, Colo. -- A Colorado judge ruled Friday that the man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in a 2021 rampage is mentally competent to stand trial.

The decision allows the prosecution of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa to move forward. Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that Alissa, who has schizophrenia, is able to understand court proceedings and contribute to his own defense.

Bakke presided over a hearing last week to consider an August determination by experts at a state mental hospital that Alissa was competent after previous evaluations found otherwise. Alissa's defense attorney asked for the hearing to debate the finding.

Alissa, 24, is charged with murder and multiple attempted murder after the rampage on March 22, 2021, in a crowded King Soopers Store in Boulder. Alissa has not yet been asked to enter a plea.

Alissa is alleged to have begun firing outside the grocery store, shooting at least one person in the parking lot before moving inside, employees told investigators.

A SWAT team took Alissa into custody. Authorities haven't yet disclosed a motive for the shooting.

Judge won't toss fake-elector charges

LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan defendants accused of participating in a fake elector scheme will not have their charges dropped after the state attorney general said the group was "brainwashed" into believing former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, a judge ruled Friday morning.

The decision comes after motions to dismiss charges were filed last week by two defendants, Clifford Frost and Mari-Ann Henry. The two defendants are part of a group of 16 Michigan Republicans who investigators say met after the 2020 election and signed a document falsely stating that they were the state's "duly elected and qualified electors." Each of the 16 faces eight criminal charges that include multiple counts of forgery.

Attorneys for the defendants argued that the case should be thrown out before it began after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said during a Sept. 18 virtual event that the electors "legit believe" Trump won the election.

An Ingham County District Court judge, Kristen Simmons, said Friday morning that the state attorney general's comments were "speculation" and were not enough evidence to dismiss the case. She said the matter could be further discussed at evidentiary hearings that are set to begin Oct. 12.

Electric car purchases will earn credits

DETROIT -- Starting next year, people who want to buy a new or used electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle will be able to get U.S. government income tax credits at the time of purchase.

Eligible buyers, including those who bought an EV or hybrid this year, have had to wait until they filed their federal income tax returns to actually get the benefits.

The Treasury Department says the near-instant credits of $7,500 for an eligible new vehicle and $4,000 for a qualifying used vehicle should lower purchasing costs for consumers and help car dealers by increasing EV sales.

Buyers' incomes have to fall below limits.

Dealers must have state or local licenses to offer the credits, and they must register on an Internal Revenue Service website. After dealers turn in the sales paperwork, dealers can expect to get payments from the government within about 72 hours, officials said.

To be eligible, electric vehicles or plug-ins have to be manufactured in North America. SUVs, vans and trucks can't have a sticker price greater than $80,000, while cars can't sticker for more than $55,000.

Used electric vehicles can't have a sale price of more than $25,000.

Treasury Department guidelines still have to wind their way through the government regulatory process, including a public comment period.



