Animal blessings

This weekend:

First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, will bless animals in its rose garden, from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Leashes, harnesses or crates encouraged; participants can take a bag of pet food which will assist Canvas Community's outreach to homeless people with pets.

Highlands Church, 371 Glasgow Road, Bella Vista, will bless leashed or contained animals from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday on the church grounds, near the front parking lot.

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, will host an animal blessing and microchip clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1820 N. B St., Fort Smith, will bless leashed or caged pets as well as photos of people's pets, at 9:30 a.m. today in the chapel parking lot.

St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church, 2001 Club Manor, Suite N, Maumelle, will bless animals at Lake Willastein Park in Maumelle from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Animals receive a certificate of blessing, a St Francis medal, and a collapsible pet water bowl. If it rains, the event will be held at the church.

St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1300 NE J St, Bentonville, will bless pets at 10 a.m. today outside the main parish doorway. Owners will receive a certificate acknowledging that their pet has been blessed.

United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Rd., Bella Vista, will bless animals from 2 to 3 p.m. today.

Next weekend:

All Saints' Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave., Russellville, will bless leashed or safely contained animals at 4 p.m. Oct. 15 and distribute medallions for animal collars. The congregation is also collecting dog and cat food, leashes, cat litter and cleaning supplies for the Russellville Animal Shelter.

Argenta United Methodist Church, 317 Main St., North Little Rock, will bless animals beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 during the Dogtown Throwdown event from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors will also be able to adopt pets from or donate food to the North Little Rock Animal Shelter.