Arkansas ammo plant expansion announced

Sig Sauer said Friday it will expand its ammunition manufacturing plant in Jacksonville, with plans to add more than 600 jobs over the next five years and invest $150 million in the project.

The expansion will add various ammunition production components to support multiple contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, Sig Sauer said in a release. As part of the move, the company's ammunition campus will add a new 250,000-square-foot building to house part of these manufacturing processes.

"We are incredibly excited about expanding our ammunition operations here in Jacksonville and building upon years of success in Arkansas," Ron Cohen, president and chief executive officer of Sig Sauer Inc., said in a statement. "This opportunity has proven itself essential to the growth and sustainment of our ammunition business, and further enforces our commitment to the Arkansas community and workforce."

Sig Sauer's operation in Jacksonville currently employs just shy of 350 people. It plans to add 625 jobs as part of the new manufacturing additions. The company expanded its plant in June of 2021 to make room for more production, and at the time a company executive said Sig Sauer hoped to continue to add to its Arkansas operations.

New Hampshire-based Sig Sauer, which makes firearms, ammunition and accessories, centralized its ammunition production at a new plant in Jacksonville in 2016. The plant makes small-arms ammunition for civilian, law enforcement and military markets worldwide. The Jacksonville plant also makes pistol night sights and sits on more than 60 acres. Nationwide, Sig Sauer employs more than 3,200 people.

"Here in Arkansas, we love welcoming business expansions almost as much as we love defending the Second Amendment. SIG SAUER's expansion to their facility in Jacksonville does both, creating jobs and reaffirming Arkansans' right to keep and bear arms," Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

In 2016, then-Gov. Asa Hutchison helped recruit Sig Sauer to bring its plant to Arkansas and was the first Arkansas governor to visit the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas. Commonly called SHOT Show, the event is an annual, industry-only event sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association for the firearms, ammunition, shooting and hunting industry.

According to a report on guns and ammunition manufacturing in the United States by market research company IBISWorld, the industry is expected to book $21 billion in revenue in 2023, up 2.4%. Sales are pretty much evenly divided between the civilian/law enforcement segment and the military segment, with the U.S. government the industry's largest customer. Small-arms ammunition makes up about $6.1 billion in sales while "other" ammunition accounts for $4.6 billion in revenue.

Background checks of firearms buyers hit an all-time record in 2020 at 39.6 million, besting the year before by 40%. The spike in checks also mirrored a run on ammunition which resulted in shortages and empty store shelves as ammo makers struggled to keep pace. Background checks have declined since then, with 31.6 million checks in 2022, which still ranked the third-highest year since 1999, the first full year records were kept. Ammunition demand has also normalized over the past few years.

So far in 2023, through September, there have been 22.2 million background checks, down about 1 million when compared with the same nine months last year. While the FBI background-check figures don't represent the number of guns sold, they are generally used as indicators of firearms demand.

In April of 2022, Sig Sauer was awarded the Next Generation Squad Weapon contract by the U.S. Army. The weapon employs the 6.8mm Common Cartridge, which has a patented lightweight, metallic case designed to handle pressures higher than conventional ammunition, according to the company. Later that year, the Army selected the company to produce its advanced sniper rifle ammunition.

The new additions to the Jacksonville plant will include manufacturing facilities for Sig Sauer's hybrid case, which makes ammunition both lighter and more powerful, and primers, as well as load and pack operations -- a precision assembly and packaging process.

"SIG SAUER is a major part of our state's firearms and ammunition industry, and we are proud that this global leader continues to expand in Jacksonville," Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, said in a statement.

State incentives for Sig Sauer's expansion include the Create Rebate, a job creation incentive that provides cash payments based on new full-time, permanent employees; the Tax Back program, which provides sales and use tax refunds for building materials and certain machinery and equipment; and $8 million from the Governor's Quick Action Closing Fund.

Arkansas is also home to Remington Ammunition in Lonoke, which employed a little more than 1,000 at last count. Remington Ammunition's parent company, Vista Outdoor Inc., said in May of 2022 it would spin off its sporting product segment, which includes its ammo brands like Remington, and its outdoor product segment into two publicly traded companies. In July, Vista Outdoor said plans to make the split sometime in 2023 are still on track.

Minnesota-based Vista Outdoor formed in 2015 and now is made up of 41 outdoor brands, including bicycles, camping gear, golf and skiing equipment, optics and ammunition makers. It purchased Remington Ammunition out of bankruptcy in late 2020.