Bauxite man, 51, accused of 4th DWI

HOT SPRINGS -- A Bauxite man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated, his fourth offense, after he was accused of fleeing the scene of a collision with another vehicle on Airport Road.

Justin Matthew Mitchell, 51, was taken into custody about 4:30 p.m. and charged with felony DWI 4, punishable by up to six years in prison, and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, punishable by up to one year in jail, refusal to submit to chemical tests and careless and prohibited driving.

Mitchell was being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit, about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Arkansas State Police Trooper Justin Parker was dispatched to the area of Airport Road near North Dana Drive regarding a hit-and-run crash that had just occurred.

The driver of one vehicle reportedly stated that a dark silver or gray pickup had struck his vehicle and fled the scene without exchanging information or checking the welfare of the motorist.

A witness stated that they followed the pickup to the Valero on Airport Road near the King Expressway, so Parker went there and as he pulled in he saw three Hot Springs police officers checking on the vehicle, with a man, identified as Mitchell, behind the wheel.

Parker noted that the pickup had damage to the front bumper area consistent with the damage to the other motorist's vehicle. He spoke to Mitchell and "immediately smelled a strong odor of intoxicants emitting from his breath." He also noted that Mitchell had red, bloodshot, watery eyes and "very slurred speech."

He asked Mitchell to exit the vehicle and as Mitchell did so he reportedly lost his balance and began to stumble away before stumbling back toward the truck. He used the side of the truck "as a handrail to navigate to the rear of the truck," Parker stated in his report, noting that he tried to give Mitchell field-sobriety tests but "he was unable to stand."

Parker had him lean against the tailgate and tried to do the eye test portion of the test, but Mitchell allegedly stated, "I'm drunk" and admitted he drank vodka earlier and "would fail the tests." Parker noted that Mitchell's eyes were "glazed over and unable to focus on the stimulus."

Parker was unable to take the other tests due to his condition, so Parker asked for a breath sample. Mitchell initially refused, but then attempted to provide one. "He began sobbing and became emotional," Parker states.

At that point, Mitchell reportedly recognized one of the Hot Spring Police Department officers who was "a close friend of his." Parker noted that it took Mitchell "approximately 20 minutes" for him to recognize his friend.

Parker again attempted to obtain a breath sample and Mitchell complied, but he provided an insufficient sample. He then made another attempt and provided a sample that was reported to be three times the legal blood-alcohol content limit.

Mitchell was taken into custody and put in the back of Parker's unit, but two of the Hot Springs officers had to assist Mitchell in sitting in the seat because "he was too uncoordinated and lacked body control" to sit up in the seat alone.

Once at the jail, Mitchell reportedly told the jail staff, "I'm drunk! I'm drunk! I'm drunk!" and then refused to take any chemical tests.

The affidavit notes that Mitchell was previously convicted of DWI on March 28, 2013; on May 14, 2016; and on Oct. 13, 2017, making Wednesday's arrest his fourth offense.