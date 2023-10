BEEBE 39, VILONIA 7

VILONIA -- Ty McCormick had three touchdowns, including a 65-yard pass to Kaleb O'Neill, and Beebe (3-4, 1-3) earned its first 5A-Central Conference win of the season by defeating Vilonia (0-6, 0-3).

Braydon Sanders threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Oquoieah Earl.

Mason Harbin and Kaleb Hawk each had a rushing touchdown for the Badgers.