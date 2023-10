BENTON 63, GREENE COUNTY TECH 7

PARAGOULD -- Benton (5-1, 5-0) handled Greene County Tech (1-5, 0-5) to remain undefeated in the 6A-East Conference.

Drew Davis accounted for all seven of Benton's first-half touchdowns, including a 49-yard scoring pass to Elias Payne.

Maddox Davis caught three touchdown passes for the Panthers.