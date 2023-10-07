Boll Weevils looking for a victory

If either the University of Arkansas at Monticello or Southeastern Oklahoma State University are going to reverse the trend of their season, the breakthrough may need to come today.

Still battling injuries at quarterback and running back, UAM Coach Hud Jackson is again preaching consistency. The Boll Weevils (2-3 overall and Great American) are looking for their most complete game in almost a month when they visit Southeastern (1-4) for a 2 p.m. kickoff today at Paul Laird Field in Durant, Okla. The game will be broadcast on KHBM-FM 93.7.

UAM hasn't won since Sept. 9 when it defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State University. The Weevils have run through the gauntlet of Harding University and Ouachita Baptist University, but the loss of senior quarterback Demilon Brown to hand injury and coverage busts on defense hindered them as East Central (Okla.) University pulled out a 35-28 victory.

"The second half of that game, we played really well," Jackson said. "Second half against Ouachita, we played really well. We cannot get started late. It does not work that way. If we can get ourselves cranked up and not take 15 minutes to figure out what's going on, we've got a shot. When we do get ahead, we've got to maintain momentum."

Jackson received tougher news this week when he learned Brown would have to undergo season-ending surgery on his hand.

Southeastern started the season 0-3 before defeating Northwestern Oklahoma State University 41-2 two weeks ago. Ouachita Baptist routed the Savage Storm 34-7 last Saturday.

Redshirt freshman Buddy Taylor will start for the second time this season after completing 22 of 40 passes for 217 yards against East Central.

"Buddy Taylor's a smart kid," Jackson said. "He comes from John Curtis Christian School [near New Orleans]. He knows how to win. We've got to find things he's good at. We've got to do a good job to put him in positions to be successful."

Freshman Glen Cage will get the start at running back for UAM after rushing 9 times for 23 yards against East Central in his debut. Jackson said Kristian Gammage will move back to his natural slot position after rushing 15 times for 68 yards and a touchdown last week. Gammage also caught 3 passes for 36 yards.

The Savage Storm are a lot like the Weevils, Jackson said, in terms of having young players at key positions. That's no excuse for their recent struggles, he stressed.

"The one that makes the least mistakes will win the game," he said.





GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE

NOTE: All games in records are conference games.

Eastern Division Record

Harding................................. 5-0

Ouachita Baptist.................... 5-0

Henderson State................... 4-1

Southern Arkansas................ 4-1

Oklahoma Baptist.................. 3-2

Southern Nazarene................ 3-2

UA-Monticello................ 2-3

East Central........................... 2-3

Arkansas Tech....................... 1-4

SE Oklahoma State............... 1-4

NW Oklahoma State.............. 0-5

SW Oklahoma State.............. 0-5

TODAY’S GAMES

UA-Monticello at SE Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.

Southern Nazarene at Henderson State, 2 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at East Central, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma Baptist at Southern Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.

Harding at NW Oklahoma State, 4 p.m.

Arkansas Tech at SW Oklahoma State, 5:30 p.m.



