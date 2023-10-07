Chinese, Philippine ships near collision

ABOARD BRP SINDANGAN -- A Chinese coast guard ship came within a yard of colliding with a Philippine patrol ship it was trying to block in the South China Sea, in an alarming incident that intensified fears that territorial disputes in the waters could spark a larger crisis.

The Philippines on Friday strongly condemned the Chinese ship's maneuvers near Second Thomas Shoal, which the Asian neighbors both claim and has been the scene of frequent confrontations.

One other Philippine coast guard vessel was blocked and surrounded by Chinese coast guard and militia ships in the incident, which dragged on for about eight hours Wednesday. A major clash in the disputed waters could potentially involve the United States, which has vowed to defend the Philippines, its treaty ally, if Philippine forces, ships and aircraft come under armed attack.

Two smaller supply boats being escorted by the Philippine coast guard in the contested waters managed to breach the Chinese blockade and delivered food and other supplies to a Philippine marine outpost at the shoal.

"We condemn the behavior of the Chinese coast guard vessel. They have been violating international law, particularly the collision regulations," Philippine coast guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said at a briefing Friday.

A collision was averted when one of the two Philippine coast guard vessels, the BRP Sindangan, rapidly reversed its engine to avoid slamming into the Chinese coast guard ship that crossed its bow at a distance of only a yard, Tarriela said.

The incident was witnessed by several journalists, including from The Associated Press.

A small contingent of Filipino marines and navy personnel has stood guard for years on a long-marooned but still commissioned warship, the BRP Sierra Madre, at the shoal. China has surrounded it with its coast guard ships and militia vessels to prevent the Philippines from delivering construction materials that Beijing fears could be used to build a permanent territorial outpost.

Wednesday's hostilities began at dawn when a Chinese coast guard ship closely tailed the Philippine vessels en route to Second Thomas Shoal. A swarm of Chinese coast guard and militia ships, including at least one navy warship, later emerged and formed a blockade in the high seas off the shoal.

A Chinese coast guard radio operator asserted repeatedly to the BRP Sindangan that "China has indisputable sovereignty" over Second Thomas Shoal and outlying waters.

Filipino coast guard personnel responded by asserting Philippine rights to the area and said they would proceed with the delivery of the supplies.

The Chinese coast guard said in a statement Wednesday night that the Philippine vessels entered the waters "without permission from the Chinese government" and that "China firmly opposes the Philippines illegally transporting building materials to the 'grounded' military boat." It said it gave a stern warning to the Philippine vessels and monitored them throughout the process.

It was the latest flare-up in long-simmering territorial disputes in the South China Sea, one of the world's busiest trade routes. The conflicts, which involve China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei, are regarded as a potential flashpoint and have become a delicate fault line in U.S.-China rivalry in the region.

A Chinese coast guard ship blocks Philippine coast guard ship, BRP Sindangan as it tried to head towards Second Thomas Shoal at the disputed South China Sea during rotation and resupply mission on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)



A Chinese coast guard ship, left, with a Chinese militia vessel, right, block Philippine coast guard ship, BRP Sindangan as it tried to head towards Second Thomas Shoal at the disputed South China Sea during rotation and resupply mission on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)



A Philippines coast guard member inside its ship, BRP Sindangan, looks at a China's coast guard ship which was shadowing them at the disputed South China Sea on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)



A Philippines coast guard member inside its ship, BRP Sindangan, looks at a China's coast guard ship which was shadowing them at the disputed South China Sea on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)



A Philippine supply boat, right, is shadowed by a Chinese coast guard ship as it travels to Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin Shoal, at the disputed South China Sea on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)



A Chinese coast guard ship, left, with a Chinese militia vessel blocks Philippine coast guard ship, BRP Sindangan as it tried to head towards Second Thomas Shoal at the disputed South China Sea during rotation and resupply mission on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)



A Chinese coast guard ship, rear, blocks Philippine coast guard ship, BRP Sindangan as it tried to head towards Second Thomas Shoal at the disputed South China Sea during rotation and resupply mission on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)



A Chinese Coastguard ship blocks Philippine coast guard ship, BRP Sindangan as it tried to head towards Second Thomas Shoal at the disputed South China Sea during rotation and resupply mission on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)

