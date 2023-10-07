Church notes

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and centraltolife.com.

Christian Science Church, 1755 E. Rolling Hills Drive, Fayetteville, will host a presentation and discussion “Christian Healing and a Remarkable Discovery” from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.

Dr. Shirley Paulson will discuss Mary Baker Eddy’s discovery of a spiritual method of healing aligns with the teaching of an ancient Christian text she had never heard of. “The Secret Revelation of John” was one of the most important texts unearthed from the Nag Hammadi Collection in 1945, a good 35 years after Eddy’s passing. Nobody knew of it in Eddy’s day, and only a few people know if it today, but the similarities of the ideas expressed in this text and “Science and Health” are remarkable. Together they open a new window on early Christian healing. Learn more in the 90 minute presentation and discussion led by scholar and author Dr. Shirley Paulson of The Bible and Beyond.

The event is $19 for OLLI Members and $34 for those who are not members.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin, Fayetteville, holds Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. outside, weather permitting and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service. A more contemporary service is offered on the Third Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m. Children’s and youth classes from age 3 to grade 7 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 8-12 meet in Lower Witherspoon. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin. The Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom, and the Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

The Fall Festival is from 2-4 p.m. today in the west parking lot. Activities include big inflatable climbing slide, bounce house, snacks, games, face painting, sun catcher craft, and fall photo bench with music by Dead Horse Mountain Band 2-3 p.m. Get candy for food donations for CEO.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 224 N. East Ave. Fayetteville will host two accomplished organists for a recital at 7 p.m. on Oct.

19. Both are steeped in the Anglican musical tradition.

Jack Cleghorn, or ganist-choirmaster at St. Paul’s, and Carol Nave, assistant organist-choirmaster, will perform works by Johann Sebastian Bach Cesar Franck, Frank Bridge, Samuel Wesley, Norman Cocker and Willam Harris.

Cleghorn, who has been organist-choirmaster at St. Paul’s since 2017, received his musical training at the College of Charleston and the Westminster Choir College. He is currently the national Lifelong Choirs Coordinator (music in worship and community choirs) for the American Choral Directors Association. Nave holds a doctoral degree in music from Indiana University and has been at St. Paul’s since 2019.

The recital is free and open to the public. For more information, call 479-442-7373.

BENTON COUNTY

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Kid’s Connect and a nursery are available.

The Fall Women’s Bible Study is on “The Birth of the Church: A study in the book of Acts” by David Jeremiah. The study meets each Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday in the Chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir meets at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Ping Pong group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. each Thursday.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville has worship in person and online each Sunday morning at 10:15 a.m. Bible study for adults meets on Sundays at 9 a.m.

Children’s ministry is at 11:30 a.m. and youth group meets at 4:30 p.m. Rehearsals for choir are on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. and for hand bells at 6 p.m. The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents.

For more information, go to fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on the website, Facebook and YouTube. Listen to the podcast “Hearing Matters” on the website.

The exercise group meets at 7:45 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in the Fellowship Hall and Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets at 1 p.m. Fridays in the office lobby.

Information: (479) 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

Send church news to April Wallace at awallace@nwaonline.com The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.