Columbus Day closing

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Columbus Day holiday on Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Little Rock Recycling: Regular schedule.

Maumelle: Regular schedule.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Regular schedule.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: Regular schedule.

South of the river: Regular schedule.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Regular business hours.

Jacksonville: Regular business hours.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Regular business hours.

Little Rock: Regular business hours.

Maumelle: Regular business hours.

North Little Rock: Regular business hours.

Sherwood: Regular business hours.

Wrightsville: Regular business hours.

Pulaski County: Regular business hours.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Regular business hours

State: Regular business hours.

Federal: Offices will be closed Monday.

State Capitol: Regular business hours.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices are open Monday.

POST OFFICE

Offices will be closed Monday. Collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Libraries will be closed.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed.

Clinton Presidential Center: Regular business hours.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Regular school hours.

Little Rock: Regular school hours.

North Little Rock: Regular school hours.

Pulaski County Special: Regular school hours.

ROCK REGION METRO:

Offices will be open.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Regular business hours.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit will not give tickets for metered and timed spaces in observance of Columbus Day. Metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.