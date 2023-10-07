Third Ward residents to meet

The Third Ward Community Watch group will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All Third Ward residents are invited to attend, according to a spokesman.

Area Agency plans menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Here's next week's menu:

Monday -- Baked mushroom burger, stewed tomatoes, Au Gratin potatoes, pineapples, and milk.

Tuesday -- Homemade chicken soup, broccoli and cauliflower salad, crackers, Jell-O cake, and milk.

Wednesday -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garlic biscuit, orange wedges, and milk.

Thursday -- Teriyaki chicken with rice, Japanese vegetables, fruit, brownie, and milk.

Friday -- Barbecue meat on a bun, coleslaw, roasted potatoes, hot applesauce, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

VA sets virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 26. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Oct. 25, according to a news release.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. VA disability compensation offers a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse, according to the release.

The staff will be available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

The main office of the Little Rock VA Regional Office is located at 2200 Fort Roots Drive in North Little Rock and open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Veteran Assist Phone Line, 501-370-3829, is staffed Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Governor recognizes Pastors on Patrol

Gov. Sarah H. Sanders sent a letter to Pastors on Patrol, members of the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance, recognizing them as outstanding citizens.

According to the Rev. Jesse Turner, president of the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance, the letter shows her support of the work of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, Arkansas' lead affiliate with the National Alliance of Faith and Justice PEN OR PENCIL Mentoring Movement.

"We thank the governor for recognizing the clergy's work as faith-based mentors in the Pine Bluff schools," said Turner.

The program promotes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Six Principals of Nonviolence with PEN OR PENCIL National Mentoring Movement 'From Nonviolence to No Violence' and the Woodson Center Lessons to expand students' knowledge regarding Black History, that meet Positive Behavioral Intervention Support and Emotional Social Learning, according to a news release.

"This combination can reduce negative behaviors and improve scholarship and citizenship on school campuses when faith leaders intervene and encourage scholars by showing they care. This recognition humbles all of us," said Turner, who is also president of Pastors on Patrol.