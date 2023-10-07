Conway, Omolo handle Cabot





CONWAY -- With three 7A-Central Conference teams entering Friday night 2-0 in conference play, something had to give.

Quarterback Donovyn Omolo and the Conway Wampus Cats made sure it was them that kept an undefeated conference record as they defeated Cabot 52-14 at John McConnell Stadium.

In the three quarters he saw the field, Omolo passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Wampus Cats (6-0, 3-0 7A-Central) led 38-7 at the end of Omolo's last drive.

"I love this team. This is the first time in three years we've been 6-0," Omolo said. "Coach [Buck] James has come in here and changed the mentality. ... I think everybody is kind of forming together and really understanding that we can do this."

Through the first nine minutes of the game, there was little separating Conway and Cabot (3-3, 2-1). On fourth down and 4 yards to go on Cabot's 24, Omolo hit one of his go-to targets, Cris O'Neal, for a touchdown to give the Wampus Cats a 7-0 lead.

Conway blocked a field-goal attempt to end Cabot's next drive. Thew Wampus Cats then increased its lead to 14-0 on Omolo's 1-yard touchdown run.

On Cabot's next drive, Conway safety Jacobey Wade intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards to give the Wampus Cats a short field. With 7:50 remaining in the second quarter, Desmond Davidson broke free up the middle for an 18-yard run to make it 21-0.

Cabot's Christopher Baxter intercepted Omolo and returned it to the Wampus Cats' 11 to set up a Cooper Powell 2-yard rushing touchdown that made it 21-7.

Omolo and O'Neal connected again with 17 seconds remaining in the first half for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 28-7 at the break.

While the halftime and final scores indicate a dominant performance, it could have been a larger deficit had the Wampus Cats not gotten in their own way with frequent first-half penalties.

"[Cabot is a] tough, hard-nosed team, and it's a good measuring tool," James said. "You know, I thought we played hard. I didn't think we played clean all the time. We had way too many penalties, but I thought our kids played hard."

Part of Conway's game plan was to use Omolo's running ability against Cabot's 4-2-5 defense that lent itself to open space up the middle for him to run. Throughout the first half, Omolo would use that space to pick up short yardage and keep the chains moving. With 7:18 remaining in the third quarter, he did the same -- except this time there was 46 yards with no one between him and the end zone.

"We could have run Donovyn all year, we just choose not to," James said. "Donovyn can run, and that's a weapon for us. I think people will play us differently knowing that he'll tuck it and run it."

Conway's Major Mahan hit a 27-yard field goal on the first play of a fourth quarter in which the Wampus Cats would outscore Cabot 17-7.

James said the win was an indicator that the Wampus Cats are headed in the right direction with four games to go before the state playoffs.

"I saw their last game last year," James said of Conway's loss to Cabot last season. "I saw two of their losses last year. There's things we've got to get fixed that if we don't get fixed, then we're not going to be good enough to compete. I think they understand that.

"I'm the only one that's here that's new. What I want, and what they think I want, sometimes it takes a second. But I'm proud of the kids, I'm proud of the coaches. They've worked their tails off to get to the point where we're at right now. I think we're a lot better than any of us thought we could be at this point. We beat a good football team, and we beat them handily. And that's not anything to be ashamed of."





Conway wide receiver Cris O’Neal (left) tries to shake off Cabot defensive back Christopher Baxter during the second quarter Friday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







Conway’s Donovyn Omolo (left) avoids Cabot’s Christopher Baxter during the first quarter Friday at John McConnell Stadium in Conway. More photos at arkansasonline.com/107concab/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)











Gallery: HS Football: Cabot vs Conway







