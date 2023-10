Marriages

Guillermo Flores Carrillo, 24, and Yajaira Castillo Rivera, 26, both of Little Rock.

Deshaun Atkinson, 52, and Jasmine Ogbulafor, 35, both of Little Rock.

Logan Mays, 25, and Kaylee Harp, 23, both of Maumelle.

Jose Gomez Hernandez, 28, and Michaela Stowell, 19, both of Little Rock.

David Crownover, 46, of Sherwood and Mary Harris, 40, of Cabot.

Austin Hill, 27, and Jenna Eastwood, 26, both of Little Rock.

Landyn Sullivan, 25, and Tori Newman, 21, both of Jacksonville.

Steven Yarberry, 60, and Pamela Pedigo, 59, both of Roland.

Will Wetsell, 24, and Olivia Alcantara, 23, both of Sherwood.

Marquise Byers, 25, and Kamaria Aldridge, 20, both of Little Rock.

Thomas Carey, 29, and Cory Peterson, 34, both of Conway.

Denzel Hope, 19, and Summer Rose, 18, both of North Little Rock.

John Rubio, 26, and Rosa Hernandez, 25, both of Jacksonville.

Cameron Griffin, 31, and Briana Toombs, 33, both of Sherwood.

Alexander Bernauer, 27, and Lillian Jones, 27, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-3443. Michael Weatherford v. Kerri Weatherford.

23-3446. Rachel Bentley v. Joel Rodriguez.

23-3447. Kennan A. Doan v. Teresa L. Doan.

23-3448. Faith Qualls v. Nick Qualls.

23-3451. Anna Schmidt v. Thomas Schmidt.

23-3452. Robert Todd Green v. Robin Suzanne Green.

23-3453. Allan McKenzie v. Sarah McKenzie.

23-3456. Nikisha Mosely v. Keith Mosely.

23-3458. Payton Baker v. Tamara Baker.

GRANTED

21-3172. Bryan Keith Davis v. Jennifer Blake Davis.

22-3862. Francisca Martinez v. Mario Hernandez.

23-905. Paula Penn v. Paul Penn.

23-1515. Jacole Latrell Boroughs v. Derrick Allen Boroughs.

23-2288. Vangie Lewis v. Glen Lewis.

23-3054. Mark Brown v. Ella Brown.