England rushes for 4 TDs vs. Sheridan





Jackson England has used his right arm to do a lot of heavy lifting for Little Rock Catholic this season, but it was his legs that really got the job done Friday night against Sheridan.

The junior scored four rushing touchdowns as the Rockets dominated in the second half to beat the Yellowjackets 28-14 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

England had three of his scores after halftime for Catholic (4-2, 3-2 6A-East), which got all it wanted from Sheridan but turned things around considerably during the game's final two quarters.

"We played much, much better in that second half," said Catholic Coach John Fogleman, whose team was coming off a 21-14 loss to West Memphis a week ago and were tied 7-7 at the half in this one. "We had some opportunities in the first half, but we turned the ball over, and we weren't taking what was there. I think we were just trying to do too much. Once we settled down, we were able to play a pretty good game.

"But obviously, the defense had to make some stops. Even though [Sheridan] was gaining yards and had some good drives by really running the ball on us, the defense made the stops that allowed the offense to finally get going."

The Rockets' defense did come up with a key fumble recovery near the end of the first half that led to points and forced the Yellowjackets to turn the ball over on downs twice. Catholic was able to covert both of those chances into touchdowns as well.

But it was England who sparked the Rockets in a major way.

He completed 20 of 26 passes for 263 yards while running 11 times for 60 yards. Cody Fogleman added eight catches for 137 yards, too, as Catholic rolled up nearly 500 yards of offense. Cooper Nannen also had a big night with 112 yards rushing on 22 attempts.

C.J. Dollarhide carried 20 times for 120 yards for Sheridan (2-4, 2-3), which had won its previous two games. Brady Dillon was 10-of-17 passing for 87 yards and ran for 74 yards on 15 carries with 1 touchdown. Jace Bradshaw contributed eight catches for 86 yards.

Sheridan was able to break through first after turning what appeared to be a dire situation into a positive one.

The Yellowjackets were forced to punt on their opening possession but pinned the Rockets on their own 1-yard line. Catholic, though, marched right down the field – with the big play being a 50-yard pass from England to Fogleman -- and eventually got to the Sheridan 7 before giving up a fumble recovered by Jackson Bourne.

Dillon responded by scoring on a one-yard run with 11:56 to go in the second quarter to cap off a 15-play, 93-yard drive and put Sheridan up 7-0.

The Yellowjackets nearly got out of the first half with that seven-point advantage, but Catholic made up for that earlier fumble when Denver Kelley recovered one at Sheridan's 37 with 1:03 to go in the quarter. The Rockets needed just four plays to capitalize after England dove in from a yard out to tie the game.

"That was huge, huge for us," Fogleman explained. "You hear a lot about that end of the first half, beginning of the second half turn, and that was the perfect example of it. Scoring right there at the end, and then coming out and scoring right off the bat in the third. ... that was big for us."

Catholic took its first lead with 9:28 in the third quarter on a 33-yard touchdown run from England. Sheridan appeared to tie it moments later when Bourne returned the following kickoff 91 yards for a score, but the touchdown was called back because of penalty.

The Yellowjackets still managed to put together a promising series, only to turn the ball over on downs after being stopped a yard short on fourth-and-3 from the Rockets' 15. Eight snaps later, England scooted in for his third touchdown -- a 33-yarder -- to push Catholic's margin to 21-7.

England tacked on his fourth score with 7:31 to go in the game with another 1-yard touchdown. Jake Smith would reach the end zone on an 8-yard run with 2:14 left to account for Sheridan's final points.

"When [England] gets out in space, he can be dangerous," Fogleman said. "His speed is deceptive, and he made some really good runs, especially there in the second half. But this is a big win for us.

"Sheridan is a good football team, and this was really important conference wise after we had that disappointing loss last week. The kids understand that there's still a lot to play for so we've got to keep going."









