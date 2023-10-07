Entergy cares for trees

The Vegetation Management team at Entergy partners with several agencies and organizations to ensure we are being the best stewards of our urban forests that we possibly can.

We partner with the Arbor Day Foundation and donate trees to our communities each year. We have repeatedly been named a "Tree Line USA utility" because of our commitment to proper tree pruning, planting and care in our service area.

We work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Arkansas Game & Fish Commission and the Nature Conservancy on multiple initiatives, the latest of which is a regional conservation partnership program where the USDA will match our $1.9 million contribution in kind to foster biodiversity and wildlife habitat. We are also evaluating opportunities with a local conservation group regarding neighborhood regrowth efforts following the March 31 tornado.

Entergy Arkansas hires professional tree-trimming contractors. They are trained in Occupational Safety & Health Administration regulations, the latest arboricultural techniques and safety procedures. We are committed to pruning trees professionally to maintain their health and improve reliable electric service. More information on our tree-trimming processes can be found on our website: https://www.entergy.com/tree-trimming/crews/.

Additionally, to help coordinate these efforts with our customers, before Entergy Arkansas crews perform any vegetation work in an area, we deploy automated calls to contact all affected customers in the area (who have provided their current contact information.)

As a secondary measure, we also require our contractors to leave door hangers at each location, explaining the tree trimming process and alerting customers that a tree trimming professional will be doing work in their area. The door hangers are placed on doors at least three days prior to the trimming work, but this time frame can sometimes vary by a day or so. The door hangers also include the name and contact number of either the supervisor, preplanner or foreman for the project. Customers are not required to be home during the vegetation work.

Once the contract crews complete vegetation work in an area, they submit an audit request to Entergy's Vegetation Operations Coordinator, who will then inspect the areas trimmed to ensure all debris has been properly removed from the property. If it has not been removed properly, the contractor is asked to return to that location to finish the removal process.

If a customer experiences property damage or any other issue, the customer should contact the person listed on the door hanger or call 1-800-ENTERGY. They can also make a request on our website. Each vegetation claim will be assigned to a supervisor in the region, and that supervisor will contact the customer to resolve the issue.

Entergy Arkansas has a vast appreciation for the beauty of the trees and other natural resources found throughout our state. We are committed to tree conservation efforts and a vegetation management plan that prioritizes preservation alongside safety and reliability.

This past year, we have seen extreme weather conditions in our state, with 20 total storm events, including of course the March 31 tornado. Vegetation management following these inclement weather events is the most challenging of our vegetation work.

When 70-80 mph winds uproot trees and significantly damage vegetation, we do our best to balance the need to restore power as safely and quickly as possible with the need to preserve vegetation in the area. Entergy Arkansas works with arborists and evaluates partnerships with local conservation agencies to achieve the best possible outcomes and preserve the natural beauty of our state.

Our Entergy Arkansas Vegetation Management team manages the valuable resource of trees and plants by using an IVM (integrated vegetation management) approach. Determining the proper approach for vegetation management involves balancing a multitude of factors. These considerations include but are not limited to species, growth rates, current health, soil conditions, pruning techniques, sag, sway and blowout for proper clearance specifications.

The urban forests not only face challenges from severe weather, pests, pathogens and human development, but the main pressure for any urban forest is human infrastructure. Whether streets, water, wastewater, telecommunication or electrical facilities, there are obstacles in almost every square acre of urban forests.

It's our responsibility to provide safe and reliable power to our customers, and we strive to do so while also preserving trees and maintaining the beautiful natural canopy in the communities we serve.

Heather Kendrick is a communication specialist II with Entergy Arkansas.