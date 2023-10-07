Follow live: Razorbacks face Rebels on the road

Pregame

Ole Miss has won 3 of the last 5 games in this series dating to 2018, but Arkansas has won 6 games in the last 9 years, including 42-27 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in 2022.

KJ Jefferson is returning to his home state, where he finished with 411 yards of total offense and 6 touchdowns in the Razorbacks' 52-51 loss to the Rebels in 2021.

Arkansas cornerback Dwight "Nudie" McGlothern's status is uncertain because of a concussion. The LSU transfer suffered the injury during the first half of the Razorbacks' loss to Texas A&M.

Arkansas has not lost four consecutive games since the end of the 2020 season.

In the last 10 games of this series, the Razorbacks have scored 35.5 points to Ole Miss' 32.1. There have been 12 50-plus yard touchdowns in the teams' last 10 meetings.

Arkansas is coming off a 34-22 loss to Texas A&M, and the Rebels are riding high off a 55-49 win over a ranked LSU team last weekend.