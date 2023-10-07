GAC capsules

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT SE OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Paul Laird Field, Durant, Okla.

RADIO KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS UAM 2-3, 2-3 Great American Conference; Southeastern Oklahoma State 1-4, 1-4

COACHES Hud Jackson (44-82 in 12th season at UAM and overall); Bo Atterberry (34-27 in sixth season at Southeastern Oklahoma State and 75-55 in 12th season overall);

SERIES Southeastern Oklahoma State leads 8-4

LAST MEETING Southeastern Oklahoma State scored 41 consecutive points to eliminate a deficit and sprint away for a 48-20 victory on Oct. 29, 2022, at Monticello.

NOTEWORTHY UAM has been beaten by Southeastern Oklahoma State seven of the past eight times they've met, including two games in a row. The Boll Weevils last beat the Savage Storm in 2019 when they left Paul Laird Field with a 9-7 victory. ... The 19.6 points that Southeastern Oklahoma State averages is the third-lowest in the Great American Conference. In contrast, UAM is third in scoring at 35.8 points. ... The game marks the first of two straight away from Monticello for the Boll Weevils. UAM faces Arkansas Tech on Oct. 14 before returning home on Oct. 21 to play Henderson State. ... Savage Storm quarterback Bryce Fields, a graduate student, was held to 133 yards on 15-of-33 passing last week against Ouachita Baptist. ... UAM defensive lineman Alfernee Hankins has eight tackles that have resulted in 29 yards in losses. Those stops are tied for the second-most in the conference. ... Southeastern Oklahoma State defensive end Kevin Simes is fourth in the league in sacks with four. The rest of the team has three sacks combined. ... A victory today would keep the Boll Weevils from have an in-season four-game losing streak for the fourth consecutive year.

SOUTHERN NAZARENE AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.7 Gurdon; KVRC-AM, 1240, Arkadelphia; KDEL-FM, 100.9, Arkadelphia; KWPS-FM, 99.7, Hot Springs; KZYP-FM, 104.1, Malvern; KZYP-AM, 1310, Malvern

INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Southern Nazarene 3-2, 3-2 Great American Conference;

Henderson State 4-1, 4-1

COACHES Dustin Hada (9-21 in fourth season at Southern Nazarene and overall); Scott Maxfield (129-63 in 18th season at Henderson State and overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 9-1

LAST MEETING Southern Nazarene came up short on a 2-point conversion attempt in overtime, allowing Henderson State to hold on for a 42-41 victory on Oct. 29, 2022, at Bethany, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY Henderson State is ranked No. 22 in NCAA Division II. ... Last week, Henderson State forced seven punts during a 27-14 win over Oklahoma Baptist. That's the most punts the Reddies have forced on the road since 2019, which coincidentally came against the Bison. ... Southern Nazarene quarterback Gage Porter rushed for 180 yards and five touchdowns in last year's game with Henderson State. He also threw for 149 yards and one score as well in that one-point loss. ... A victory by the Reddies would give he Coach Scott Maxfield his 130th career win at Henderson State. ... The Crimson Storm's ground game ranks second in the Great American Conference with 266.2 yards per contest. That output is second only to Harding. ... Henderson State has had a lot of success in the head-to-head series, but Southern Nazarene's only victory came in 2017 when it intercepted three passes in blowing by the Reddies 42-24 in Arkadelphia. ... Southern Nazarene does have the GAC leader in tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Jake Wright, a 5-7, 175-pound linebacker, has 9.5 tackles for loss, eight of which were solo, through five games. ... Reddies quarterback Andrew Edwards leads the league in passing yardage with 1,132. He has no interceptions.

OUACHITA BAPTIST AT EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.)

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Koi Ishto Stadium at Norris Field, Ada, Okla.

RADIO KARN-FM, 102.9 (Little Rock); KZNG AM, 1340, KZNG-FM 97.9/105.5 (Hot Springs); KTPB-FM, 98.1, Pine Bluff; KCXY-FM, 95.3, Camden; KNAS-FM, 105.5, Nashville; KHGG-FM, 103.5, Fort Smith, KESA-FM, 100.9, Eureka Springs; KILX-FM, 102.1, De Queen; KQOR-FM, 105.3, Mena

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS Ouachita Baptist 5-0, 5-0 Great American Conference; East Central 2-3, 2-3

COACHES Todd Knight (148-99 in 24th season at OBU and 176-131-2 in 30th season overall); John Litrenta (2-3 in first season at East Central and overall)

SERIES Ouachita Baptist leads 20-5

LAST MEETING East Central led by four with less than seven minutes to go, but OBU rallied to win 28-18 on Oct. 27, 2022, at Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY Ouachita Baptist is ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division II. ... OBU running back Kendel Givens needs three rushing touchdowns to break the school's all-time record for scores on the ground that was set by T.J. Cole from 2018-22. He's also 67 points away from becoming the Tigers' career scoring leader. ... East Central has alternated wins and losses over the past four weeks. An upset would not only stop that trend, but it would also snap a nine-game losing streak to OBU. ... Quarterback Riley Harms has 32 touchdown passes, which is fifth most in OBU history. He needs 13 to move past Andy Jayroe, who is the program leader with 44. ... East Central defensive standout Devon Roush, who was the Great American Conference's Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, is tied for first in the league in tackles with 48. ... OBU hasn't lost a game in Oklahoma since 2016 when it was beaten 45-38 at Southeastern Oklahoma State. ... Miles Davis has rushed for 383 yards on 57 carries and scored 3 touchdowns for East Central. He also has eight catches -- fourth most on the team. ... Wide receiver Connor Flannigan has scored a touchdown in four consecutive games for OBU. He's also ninth on the team's all-time receiving yards' list with 1,662.

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

RADIO KVMH-FM, 99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Oklahoma Baptist 3-2, 3-2 Great American Conference; Southern Arkansas 4-1, 4-1

COACHES Chris Jensen (41-64 in 10th season at Oklahoma Baptist and overall); Brad Smiley (8-7 in second season at SAU and overall)

SERIES Southern Arkansas leads 6-1

LAST MEETING A 35-point second half gave way to a 52-20 victory for Southern Arkansas on Oct. 29, 2022, at Shawnee, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY The game will be homecoming for SAU, which has dominated Oklahoma Baptist over the years. But the Bison do own a win in Magnolia when they prevailed 44-40 in 2021 on a go-ahead score with 4:07 left in the game. ... Oklahoma Baptist had its two-game winning streak stopped a week ago when it was shut down offensively during a 27-14 loss at Henderson State. The Bison had just 62 yards rushing. ... The Muleriders could use a victory today because it'll play ranked opponents over the following two weeks. SAU plays at No. 22 Henderson State on Oct. 14 and battles No. 9 Harding in El Dorado on Oct. 21. ... Oklahoma Baptist quarterback Aidan Thompson has completed 93 of 162 passes for 980 yards and 9 touchdowns with 3 interceptions. The sophomore is also the team's second leading rusher with 67 yards. E.J. Moore has a team-high 391 yards. ... SAU ranks among the top 10 in the Great American Conference in total offense, total defense, scoring offense and scoring defense. ... Brandon Spencer has three interceptions, and Tainique Taylor has defended eighth passes for Oklahoma Baptist. Both marks are second in the GAC. ... The Muleriders have converted a league-high nine fourth downs.

HARDING AT NW OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Ranger Field, Alva, Okla.

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Harding 5-0, 5-0 Great American Conference; Northwestern Oklahoma State 0-5, 0-5

COACHES Paul Simmons (55-13 in sixth season at Harding and overall); Ronnie Jones (0-5 in his first season at Northwestern Oklahoma State and 11-36 in fourth season overall)

SERIES Harding leads 13-2

LAST MEETING Harding posted a touchdown in every quarter to grab a 28-7 victory on Oct. 29, 2022, at Searcy.

NOTEWORTHY Harding is ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division II. ... Harding owns an 11-game winning streak over Northwestern Oklahoma State, including five straight in Alva. The last time the Bisons played inside the Rangers' stadium, they scored 73 points in 2021. They also had 47 points in a road win during the 2019 season. ... Northwestern Oklahoma State has allowed 41 points or more in all five of its games. Those point totals have the Rangers, who've given up 33 touchdowns, ranked No. 157 of 161 teams in NCAA Division II in scoring defense. ... The 462 yards that Harding ran for last week in its 64-0 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State were the second-most in Division II this season. The Bisons had 351 yards rushing in last year's game with the Rangers. ... Three players have completed at least 12 passes for Northwestern Oklahoma State. Ethan Everson leads the way with 34 completions in 61 attempts. Caleb Deal is second, going at 25 of 46, while Grant McCook has gone 12 of 23. ... The Bisons are 11thnationally in third-down conversion defense (24.2%). ... Antoine Martin has 38 tackles to spark the Rangers defensively. He is also tied for first in the country with three fumble recoveries. ... Harding has four defensive touchdowns this season.

ARKANSAS TECH AT SW OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Flex-Chem Field, Weatherford, Okla.

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech 1-4, 1-4 Great American Conference; Southwestern Oklahoma State 0-5, 0-5

COACHES Kyle Shipp (13-25 in fourth season at Arkansas Tech and overall); Ruzell McCoy (0-5 in first season at Southwestern Oklahoma State and overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 10-8

LAST MEETING Arkansas Tech got a game-winning field goal with no time left to shock Southwestern Oklahoma State 22-21 on Oct. 29, 2022, at Russellville.

NOTEWORTHY Arkansas Tech is taking on its second winless opponent in as many weeks. The Wonder Boys beat Northwestern Oklahoma State 44-21 last week at Russellville. ... The Bulldogs have dropped the last three matchups with Arkansas Tech, all by one point. Their last victory over the Wonder Boys came in 2018, when they posted a 35-14 road win. ... Taye Gatewood was the Great American Conference's reigning Offensive Player of the Week after he threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns in Arkansas Tech's victory. He's passed for 1,066 yards on the year, which is the fourth highest in the league. ... Southwestern Oklahoma State wide receiver Taylor Tosches is second the GAC in yards per catch with 18.3. He's got a team-high 10 receptions for 183 yards and hauled in the Bulldogs' lone receiving score. ... Arkansas Tech's Caleb Tanis is tied with Ouachita Baptist's Connor Flannigan for the conference lead in touchdown receptions with four. ... Ethane Hyche has run 83 times for 290 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Bulldogs. However, he was held to 12 yards on nine carries a week ago against Harding. ... The Wonder Boys average 3.8 penalties per game.