Go for glamour

If you agree with Pablo Picasso that "art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life," then you might concur that visiting a glamorous multicultural city edged by a beautiful beach can also help. As the first week of December approaches, many are planning to embark on a winter journey through the vibrant world of contemporary art at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Fla.

I have been a full-time artist for over 20 years and first attended Art Basel in 2010; I still have a catalog from that year. When I first visited, I was already a serious if casual artist, and was thrilled by the nearly endless avenues of inspiration and creativity found there. Art Basel guided me in my decision to become a professional artist.

I have gone back to the annual event about six times (the original fair began in Basel, Switzerland, in 1970 and expanded to the United States in 2002), and after each visit I return home with renewed energy and interest in creating more art. It's invigorating to see new materials, new technologies, and new artworks.

Held at the Miami Beach Convention Center (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7 for VIP guests, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. open to the public Dec. 8-10), Art Basel transforms the city into a dynamic hub of artistic expression. This year's show will feature representatives of leading galleries in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia, each presenting significant works by masters of modern and contemporary art plus emerging artists.

Most if not all of the art on display is for sale; some works likely have been pre-sold yet remain on view for the enjoyment of visitors. Art Basel prices are high; my best guess is from tens of thousands to more than $1 million, but prices aren't advertised, so it's hard to know.

According to a quote attributed to American financier J.P. Morgan, "If you have to ask, you can't afford it." But you can look.

Art Basel also offers art lovers and collectors thoughtful discussions and insights from leading figures in the art world and the chance to immerse yourself in a melting pot of cultural influences as artists from around the world converge in Miami.

Another opportunity for art admirers and collectors to engage with the art community on a national and international scale is Art Miami, the second most-attended fair globally and Miami's longest-running contemporary art fair. Relevant works of contemporary, modern, classical modern, post-war and pop eras are showcased at the fair by an internationally respected group of participating galleries.

There is a surge of domestic and international visitors to Miami Beach during Art Basel week; it is estimated that tens of thousands attend it and concurrent art fairs such as Aqua (aquaartmiami.com), Scope (scope-art.com), Context (contextartmiami.com), Untitled (untitledartfairs.com), Red Dot and Spectrum (redwoodartgroup.com), plus many more.

Prices of works at Art Miami and other shows are much more affordable--starting around $3,000--than what you'll find at Art Basel.

Because of the exhibitions' popularity, finding a hotel room in Miami while events are going on can be a challenge. High demand and limited availability create increases in pricing, and it is common for prices to double or triple during the events. If staying in a beachfront hotel is not in your budget, consider finding a hotel in nearby areas. Miami has excellent transportation options, making it convenient to travel to event venues.

The same is true for finding seating in restaurants. With the influx of art enthusiasts, collectors, and celebrities, there is high demand for dining experiences. This can make it difficult to secure reservations, especially for renowned or trendy restaurants, for which Miami is known.

To increase your chances of securing reservations, plan and make bookings in advance of your visit. Miami offers a wide range of dining options in various neighborhoods. Exploring restaurants in areas not directly adjacent to Art Basel venues may provide more availability. If all else fails, there's a really nice Whole Foods location nearby.

Tickets for Art Basel's 2023 show are available online (artbasel.com). A limited number of tickets will be sold each day. Admission for one person on one day between Dec. 8-10 range from $58 for students, residents, and seniors to $95 for first-access tickets.

Located at the waterfront location of One Herald Plaza in the heart of downtown Miami, a VIP preview for Art Miami will be held 6:30-10 p.m. Dec. 5, then will open to the public from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 6-9, with an earlier closing of 6 p.m. Dec. 10. Tickets range from $40 to $285 and are available online at artmiami.com.

Most art shows begin at 11 a.m., allowing time in the mornings to walk along the beach or sleep late. I have found from past visits that I needed to sit on the beach just to rest my eyes. The quality and quantity of art exhibited is overwhelming. Take time to soak it all in and enjoy the moment.

Although the weather has been unpredictable in Arkansas lately, there's a good chance South Beach will be warm and sunny in December. I look forward to a getaway that includes beaches, ocean views, inspired audiences, and innovative art. You might too.

Catherine Rodgers of Little Rock is an artist. Contact her at catherinerodgers.com.