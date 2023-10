HARDING ACADEMY 42, BALD KNOB 14

BALD KNOB -- Owen Miller threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Harding Academy (6-0, 3-0 4A-2) to a victory over Bald Knob (2-4, 0-2).

Miller completed 16 of 22 passes for 223 yards. He also had 98 rushing yards.

Kyle Hoover finished with 75 receiving yards and two touchdowns.